Few agencies anywhere can match the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission for scandal and sloth.
Commissioner Jerome Block Jr., a Democrat, resigned from office after being convicted of embezzlement, identity theft and credit card theft, all felonies. He attributed his crimes to drug addiction.
Block later pleaded no contest to violating election laws by misusing part of the $100,000 in public money he received to run his campaign. He falsely claimed he paid a country band $2,500 to perform at a rally. Prosecutors said Block pocketed the cash.
A jury in civil court found that another commissioner, Republican David King, had sexually harassed his assistant and retaliated against her when she spoke up. Jurors awarded the woman almost $842,000.
The state Supreme Court forced Democratic Commissioner Carol Sloan to resign from office after she was convicted of felonies for burglary and battery. Sloan's crimes were part of a domestic entanglement.
Block, King and Sloan all were elected to $90,000-a-year seats on the five-member Public Regulation Commission.
In the 20 years of the PRC's existence, most of its elected members didn't make headlines for crimes or misconduct. Trouble is, many of them didn't do much of anything else, either.
The job of deciding whether a monopoly that provides water or electricity should receive a rate increase is tedious and technical. State residents have elected public regulation commissioners who had no ability to do the work.
But they were good enough politicians to win elections. Once on the state payroll, they expected the professional staff of the PRC to carry them.
There have been notable exceptions. Jason Marks, D-Albuquerque, and Doug Howe, an independent from Santa Fe, were skilled and dedicated commissioners.
Voters elected Marks to two four-year terms on the PRC. Then-Gov. Susana Martinez, a Republican, appointed Howe to replace Block.
Martinez in eight years as governor never made a better personnel decision than putting Howe on the PRC. Soon after, various state legislators began advocating for an appointment system so the PRC could be run by savvy pros like Howe.
That takes us to the present. Voters this fall will consider a proposed constitutional amendment to eliminate elections of public regulation commissioners.
Instead of voters sending five members to the PRC, the amendment would empower the governor to appoint three people to regulate utilities. Her choices would be subject to confirmation by the state Senate.
Attorney Brian Harris, a Santa Fe resident making his first run for public office, is seeking the District 3 seat on the PRC. Harris hopes voters nominate him in the Democratic primary next month, then decide to turn the PRC into an appointed body.
"I'm supporting the amendment, even though it would mean I'm out of a job in two years," Harris said. "That's OK. I'm not a professional politician."
His opponent in the Democratic primary, Joseph Maestas of Santa Fe, wants voters to defeat the proposed constitutional amendment.
"It would take away our voice and our choice," said Maestas, an engineer and a seasoned politician.
Maestas was mayor of Española, a city councilor of Santa Fe and an unsuccessful candidate for mayor of Santa Fe in 2018. He says the PRC can be improved without doing away with its elected officials.
"Engineers are paid to solve problems. Attorneys are paid to argue," Maestas said, taking a shot at Harris.
Maestas says electing commissioners isn't the reason the PRC has functioned poorly. He says its budget of about $14 million is inadequate to retain quality staff members and run a top-flight agency.
More money and a few administrative adjustments to end infighting would be preferable to what he calls a merry-go-round of needless change with the proposed constitutional amendment.
What Maestas wants for the PRC is politically impossible. With the novel coronavirus pandemic slashing state tax revenues, agencies won't receive bigger budgets. They will live on less as the state shifts to survival tactics.
Two sitting public regulation commissioners, Democrats Stephen Fischmann of Las Cruces and Cynthia Hall of Albuquerque, have endorsed Harris in the primary election.
Maestas told me it was out of line for Democratic officeholders to take sides in a primary.
"Why blow up a bridge before you have a chance to build it?" Maestas asked.
But in a country where speech is still supposed to be free, politicians have as much right as anyone to back a candidate.
Harris lists work as an adviser to Fischmann as part of his professional experience. Harris also has been a staff economist for the PRC and an assistant attorney general advocating for consumers in utility cases.
A neophyte politician, Harris admits he doesn't have a base of supporters to compare with that of Maestas.
But Harris knows a failed political system when he sees one.
No governor ever would have appointed Block to the PRC. Block had a high school diploma and no understanding of utility regulation.
So how did Block win election to the PRC?
Few voters pay attention to the candidates in down-ballot races. Block has the same name as his father, a former public regulation commissioner.
A flash of name recognition provided enough votes for Block Jr. to edge a Green Party candidate.
Many people who voted for Block knew nothing about him and asked for nothing in return. That's exactly what they got.
