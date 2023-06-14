Few things provide clarity like being held hostage as a spectator in the cheap seats of a baseball game.
You know who you are, and you know where this is going.
You aren’t alone, oh weary baseball parent who devotes more time to weekend tournaments than you do your own backyard. We see you, sitting there in your fold-out chair next to your collapsible wagon filled with drinks and sunscreen.
At a time of year when the NBA is quickly fading from memory and football preseason camps are several weeks away, it’s all about sacrificing time away from the latest Scandoval update and devoting untold hours to watching other people run around.
It’s in those moments where you turn to your fellow fans — you know the type: slightly worn down but still trying to look presentable, the dads in their dad uniforms (gym shorts, T-shirts and baseball cap, arms folded and athletic shoes slightly dirty) and the moms in their daily kits (mostly denim shorts or yoga pants, sleeveless tees and hair in various stages of ponytail/hair-clip life, maybe a visor or sun hat at the ready) — and ask what inning it is and are shocked to learn it’s only the fourth, not in the “Take me out to the ballgame” phase.
“Huh, feels more like the eighth,” you think, mindlessly staring at a wasteland of sunflower shells scattered as far as the eye can see. “Been here long enough to feel like the closer should be warming up.”
Major League Baseball was smart enough to fix that problem this season. The pitch clock is the best friend you never knew you needed, streamlining games and doing away with the annoying one pitch every 45 seconds.
Same, too, with the endless stream of pickoff moves to first base and constant readjusting of the batting gloves by every hitter. It’s like watching a NASCAR race without pit stops or a PGA tournament where golf carts cut down the travel time between shots.
If you’ve attended a Santa Fe Fuego game at any point since 2012, chances are you’re thinking of crowdsourcing a pitch clock for Fort Marcy Ballpark. It’s a place we know and love as the home of Zozobra’s annual demise, but its unofficial title is something closer to the home of four-hour games.
That’s an exaggeration, of course. Not all games extend past the four-hour mark. Heck, the team’s last home date on June 11 was played in a mere
2 hours, 17 minutes.
If only they were all like that.
If only all those Little League, AABC and club tournament games were like that.
Life would be so much easier for those of us who lean against the chain-link fences, outwardly rooting for our kid to become the next Ken Griffey Jr. while inwardly hoping someone would fire up the flux capacitor and slingshot us forward to the last inning.
Baseball, as the MLB has so boldly shown us this year, is a better game when sped up. It’s just a matter of time before someone figures out how to make it cost-effective enough to run an extension cord out to the backstop and plug in one of those Holy Grail-like pitch clocks — and find a willing volunteer to operate it.
Hopefully, that day comes soon.
Those of us with the thousand-yard stare (and the realization that there are about 1,582 games left before football comes back to life) are in dire need of it.