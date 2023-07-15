Phill Casaus

Phill Casaus

Commentary

My favorite point in any TV newscast comes at weather time, when the guy or gal in front of the green screen chirps: “The nation’s high temperature today was 121 degrees in Gila Bend, Ariz. The low was 34 in Alamosa, Colo.”

That’s what a school board meeting is for me: a study in wild, discordant extremes. They’re either incredibly pedantic or melodramatic, full of intrigue that is part A-1 newspaper headline, part Soap Opera Digest.

And so it shall be in Española, where one school board member, Ruben Archuleta, is suing his fellow board members and the Española Public Schools superintendent, among others. The lawsuit stems from what Archuleta and his wife, Tina, claim was mistreatment of their son, Luke Archuleta, by the Sundevils’ assistant basketball coach, Filiberto Dominguez, during a summer league game a year ago.

Phill Casaus is editor of The New Mexican.

Recommended for you