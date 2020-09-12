If there's a guy you want to root for, it's Rick Bailey.
Dude returns phone messages. Seems to be everywhere at once. Answers questions with succinct, meaty facts, spiced with more than a little insight. Has a compelling story to tell.
That tale — the Little School That Could — is a long way from done and probably fraught with plenty of uncertainty before the epilogue is written. But if nothing else, Northern New Mexico College offered at least one memorable chapter in its history last week.
That's when Bailey announced his school experienced an 11 percent increase in student enrollment for the 2020 fall semester, plus a 3 percent increase in total student hours.
In these times, COVID-19 times, that's man-bites-dog. When it seems as if almost all arrows point downward, any success is big success.
I called Bailey last week and asked him to explain. What followed was a 45-minute crash course in the power of positive management.
"What's been astounding and life-changing is just how resilient and compassionate and committed our students, faculty and staff have been," Bailey said Friday, trying to encapsulate how a school with an enrollment of 1,200 — located in one of the nation's poorest counties, in one of its poorest states — has been able to keep students engaged, enrolled and moving forward.
"I'd always been proud of how united we were," Bailey said. "I had not predicted how cohesive we would be. Not just to lead, but just to be a part of this team, is incredibly gratifying."
The next few years shape up as the hardest American education have ever been through, and if you thought pre-K was a headache and K-12 a heartache against a pandemic backdrop, wait until you hear the tales that will come out of higher ed, which nationally and locally may experience revenue declines and searing soul-searching like they'd never felt before.
Northern, of course, faces many of those same challenges, and there's no guarantee the recent good news couldn't disappear overnight. But Bailey credits the college's ability to tie in four key efforts — an emphasis on retention; a quick and near-total move to online learning back in March; a willingness to look for programs that attract nontraditional college students; a commitment to advertise on channels that younger people gravitate to — as buoys that kept enrollment afloat.
This, in Rio Arriba County, where Bailey said 48 percent of homes have no access to the internet.
Bailey looks forward to a day when people can attend class at Northern in person, but said there's little doubt COVID-19 has created a new world for education. As such, it makes the push for wide-access broadband all the more important in the future.
"There will be a new normal and we're going to need to be adaptive to students online. We need to be ready for that," he said. "For those who are marginalized, it's the opportunity to double down on community-wide, region-wide, broadband outreach projects. Because the access to internet really becomes a social justice issue."
Exactly how a graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy runs a small college in Española is one of those only-in-New Mexico stories.
Bailey spent the first half of his Air Force career flying, figuring he'd stay in for five years and then get out of the service. He stayed for 24.
But near the end, as he earned a master's degree and a Ph.D., and finally the dean of students at the Air Force's Air University in Alabama, he promised his wife Diana they'd move to wherever she wanted to land once his time in uniform was over. Her favored spot was New Mexico, where she has family.
"I'm looking at the Chronicle of Higher Education one day," Bailey recounted, "and I see an ad for president of Northern New Mexico College."
And there it was, serendipity. Col. Bailey became President Bailey, running the show at New Mexico's smallest college.
Bailey said he sees plenty of potential at his school, but he has no illusions that it will compete with the New Mexicos and New Mexico States for attention. It's all a matter of scale. Someday, he dreams of Northern growing to 2,000 students — a place that doesn't take kids from the bigger schools, but provides an important and real option for that kid from Espanola or El Rito of Hernandez or Pojoaque who has to make a critical life decision: College or no college?
"It's not just educational, it's transformative," he said of that choice. "If you have more people in education and leveraging education in exciting career fields, pathways, individual families are lifted out of poverty. And that is incredibly exciting."
