The rustling you might be hearing inside Santa Fe High’s Toby Roybal Memorial Gymnasium is the sound of people trying to find a seat on the Demons bandwagon.
The excitement over Santa Fe High’s 7-0 start to the boys basketball season is percolating, and it might not stop until March. Once again, the Demons are demonstrating they will be relevant in Class 5A, what with a team that has shooters galore as well as the kind of length and athleticism that fits almost perfectly with a program that lives on creating pressure all over the court.
Even the news Friday night that Santa Fe High is ranked No. 1 in the state, according to the MaxPreps.com Freeman rankings, has fans and curious onlookers wondering if this might be a special season — just like the 2018-19 season was. This edition of the Demons even has a remaining link to the 2018-19 squad that finished as the 5A runner-up — senior wing P.J. Lovato, who now plays an even more pivotal role this season as lockdown defender and scorer.
The only thing missing this year is the can’t-miss college prospect who was the city’s biggest recruit since Nick “The Stick” Pino — the late Fedonta “JB” White — that sent Demon fandom into the stratosphere. No, this group doesn’t have that flashiness, but it might be as fast and perhaps more athletic than its predecessor.
Santa Fe High is coming off its second straight regular-season tournament championship, after downing Albuquerque Valley 45-40 in the Hub City Tournament title game in Belen — much like the 2018-19 team won the Capital City and Al Armendariz tournament titles to start the season.
Last weekend’s journey through the tournament, however, showed some cracks in Santa Fe High’s armor.
It showed a propensity for turnovers in barely eking out wins over Las Cruces Mayfield and Las Cruces Centennial, which is a no-no for head coach Zack Cole. The Demons also were short-handed for the championship game after losing one player to a one-game suspension due to an ejection in Friday’s semifinal game and another to an injury. They had to dig deep after the Vikings rallied from a 37-27 deficit to start the fourth quarter to force overtime.
The weekend performance showed that Santa Fe High has plenty of options on offense, but what remains to be seen is if the Demons are for real. The next few weeks might offer hints of where they stand, with games against Rio Rancho on Tuesday and Rio Rancho Cleveland on Saturday, followed by the Rio Rancho Tournament just before the New Year.
Santa Fe High could see Albuquerque Sandia, considered a borderline 5A contender, during that tournament. However, Rio Rancho is in rebuilding mode, and Cleveland, while talented and off to a 3-1 start, lost several key players from its 5A championship squad. The 2-2 Matadors lost to Class 4A Albuquerque Highland, who are considered among the favorites in its class, earlier this year.
Those might not be the “measuring stick” games that truly give us an idea where Santa Fe High sits in the 5A pecking order. The hope is that the Storm fit that mold, much like they were in 2018 when the Demons beat them to cement their contender status.
Truth be told, the 5A title is Las Cruces’ to lose, and the early challengers appear to be Albuquerque schools Volcano Vista and La Cueva. Santa Fe High, which joins the Hawks and Bulldawgs as the only undefeated teams in 5A, is still an unknown, but intriguing, quantity. The odds are good that the Demons roll through the season, get 20-plus wins and be a top-four seed. That will make them contenders in some people’s eyes.
What you hope is that there aren’t whispers that they haven’t been challenged during the district season to warrant that seed. It could be, for some, that Santa Fe High has to prove itself to doubters come March.
If the wins keep coming, though, the Demons bandwagon will be packed regardless of the outside noise around the state.
