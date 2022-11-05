I don’t want to write another “The Republican Party of New Mexico has no bench” column because it’s a little like rehashing the sun coming up in the east and setting in the west. Duh.

But if Mark Ronchetti can’t claw his way past Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in the governor’s race Tuesday, you can take a wrecking ball to the crystal ball for the men and women in red. There’s no telling which way the Grand Old Party will go.

First, let’s start with this election.

Phill Casaus is editor of The New Mexican.

