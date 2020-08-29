The first time it happened, I was at my desk when the corporate owner’s area code — 513 — jumped off the caller ID. Uh-oh.
“Phill, it’s Mark,” the dulcet voice said in a tone that might be best termed as Modern Undertaker. “I need to talk to you.”
That’s when I knew the Albuquerque Tribune was done for.
The next time, about a year-and-a-half later, was different. Three weeks before Christmas, I emerged from a sleek elevator into an ultra-modern metropolitan newsroom that looked like the backdrop for a show on HGTV — or the bridge on the starship Enterprise; I was never sure which.
There, I was greeted by an anxious, distraught colleague.
“Where’s Tonia?” he asked, referring to a fellow department head. “We’ve got to find her. Rich and Mark are here. There’s a meeting in 10 minutes.”
And that’s when I knew the Rocky Mountain News, like the Trib a terrific newspaper and a steel I-beam in its community, was about to melt into history. Rich and Mark, who headed the newspaper corporation that owned the Rocky (and the Trib), weren’t in Colorado for the company Christmas party.
Welcome to the newspaper business in the 21st century.
Last week, it was the Los Alamos Monitor. It printed its Sunday edition on Friday night, then turned out the lights after a proud 57 years.
I always feel weird talking about newspaper closures because I never want to make our industry’s problems more important, more poignant, than any other’s. We all have families to feed, bills to pay, kids to raise, tuitions to pay. Whether it’s writing about the City Council or bolting bumpers to Fords or serving a green chile burrito, all jobs matter, not just mine.
But the death of a newspaper has a ripple effect that makes you worry, particularly in an age when government — that thing you and I pay for every single day — is armed with its own image-makers, word-shapers and brass-knuckle lawyers who may not want you to know all there is to know. Questioning policy, intent, action has always been the center point of a good newspaper. With one less set of reporters, editors, designers and photographers, the city of Los Alamos will understand less about itself.
And never has there been a time when knowing more is more important.
When the Tribune, an afternoon paper, closed in 2008, I was the editor there. I thought Albuquerque and the state of New Mexico would still be well-served by the Albuquerque Journal, and it has been. But I think people at that newspaper would tell you the competition the Trib provided helped make the Journal better. The worst feeling in the world for a reporter is to know the competition beat you on a story. Competition creates enterprise, enterprise begets excellence, and excellent newspapering makes for a better community.
In any case, I know for a fact more newspaper reporters in Albuquerque and Denver made elected officials, college presidents and board presidents jumpy and wary — and therefore, more likely to do right by the people who elected them. With fewer people asking questions, it’s easier to hide behind the public information officer (or a team of them), a canned nonstatement, or as we’ve seen nationally, an outright wall of lies.
But it’s not just the investigative power of a newspaper that makes it so valuable. Cities aren’t just institutions or acronyms. They’re small businesses. They’re schools. They’re grandmas and seventh graders and football coaches and managers at the local Wendy’s. They’re the high school basketball team and the best quilter in town. Sometimes, they’re the grumpy guy who writes an even grumpier letter to the editor.
To a good newspaper, all of those people deserve some kind of coverage. If you do it well — not perfectly; nobody ever does it perfectly — a newspaper can be both the grout and the bellwether of what happens in a town.
For a very long time, right up until the last edition rolled off the press, I suspect the Monitor played just such a role in Los Alamos (though the online Los Alamos Daily Post, printed once a week, and another online publication remain). And regardless of whether economic factors or editorial changes led to the newspaper’s demise, the fact remains: Without the work those people provided, that community — one of the state’s more affluent — is actually poorer.
I started doing this in the mid-1970s, thrilled to see my name atop a sports story at an Arizona weekly. I still remember the feeling. My chosen career has exhausted me at times, but it’s also made me proud. It’s also made me laugh — and when the wrong area code comes up, cry.
Often, usually thanks to the hard work of others around me, I get that same thrill here, in part because The New Mexican‘s local owner cares deeply about her newspaper and in part because I have the opportunity to tell my town about something it needs to know. Or someone it needs to meet.
I’ll bet the good people at the Monitor know what I’m talking about.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.