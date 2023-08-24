I miss the '90s.
I miss 'em bad.
I miss the baggy gym shorts, the high-top fade, the Michael Jordan swoop to the bucket over Patrick Ewing.
I even miss "Smells Like Teen Spirit," though as I was quickly aging out of the '90s radio demographic, I now admit I thought Kurt Cobain was the second baseman for the Dodgers.
I miss Bill Clinton, pre-Monica Lewinsky. I miss Hillary Clinton, pre-loss to Trump. Hell, I miss the late Bob Dole. Anyone who could survive those war wounds and still act like a gentleman after a presidential defeat — it's true, people used to absorb a loss with grace and patriotism — deserves respect.
But what I miss most?
I miss the outlet mall.
There wasn't anything more '90s than the outlet, and Santa Fe's was the Valhalla of New Mexico consumerism.
Some people pray in the direction of Mecca. I used to point my Ford Explorer — manual transmission, with a wife and two toddlers in tow — toward Beckner Road, genuflecting as I turned the key to the ignition.
Surely, you must remember the midmorning Sunday crush just off I-25 and Cerrillos Road, as much of Northern New Mexico and the interlopers from Albuquerque descended to hunt for fleece at the Eddie Bauer Outlet.
No kidding: For a fleeting moment in 1995, I considered naming my son Eddie Bauer Casaus.
Outlet malls were so cool and popular, Santa Fe's even got some competition for a time. Remember the outlet mall at Budaghers? For a minute or two, we were hoodwinked into believing it might give Fashion Outlets a run for our money.
In the end, no way. We were headed to Santa Fe.
The Budaghers comet streaked out of the sky a long time ago.
Outlet memories, like old Friends reruns, came back clear as a bell last week when The New Mexican's Teya Vitu reported the once-mighty Fashion Outlets is going on the auction block in September. Opening bid is $1.575 million — a steal of a price. I used to think we spent that much at the Hanes underwear outlet.
That such a prime piece of real estate could be started so low may be an indicator of 1.575 million things — everything from worries about 30-year-old infrastructure to the difficulty of renovating in an America where scape, pour, build-from-scratch remains the most economical way to create.
But if nothing else, it tells you what's happened to outlet malls.
The experts say they fell victim to the internet, the point-and-click era of shopping that allows us to scramble for leather coats from a variety of options, not merely Wilsons Leather (ooh, the smell). Why drive 45 miles — or for that matter, 1.5 miles — when the goodies can come to you in 24 to 48 hours? And actually be in style?
This, of course, is decade-old wisdom: Most of us have seen, from a distance, the struggle of Fashion Outlets, formerly Santa Fe Outlets, formerly Santa Fe Factory Stores. No longer is the parking lot packed on Sunday afternoon. There are some days when its acres of blacktop seem like a nice place to land a helicopter. Or a squadron of them.
Still, it makes me sad. I used to dig heading to the Nike outlet store for a pair of sneakers that, for all the discount tags on the laces, still cost $20 more than if I'd just gone to, I dunno, Walmart. That was the beauty of the outlet: the mandatory suspension of reality. You knew you were probably getting a bad deal, or maybe no deal at all, but the thought that it was an outlet made the printed receipt nothing more damaging than a little white lie.
Crumple and smile.
For a time, my favorite store in the mall was one that carried college logowear from almost every school in the country. I remember once walking out with the find of finds: a Kansas State University Wildcats T-shirt that made accommodations for a budding dad bod.
It also allowed me to walk around the mall making new friends with tourists from Wichita and Salina who'd double-parked their Winnebagos in the desert, thrilled to find some comfortable walking shoes they could show off when they got back to the farm.
Those babies were hard to find in Garden City.
Exactly what's next for Fashion Outlets is a blank page. It's hard to imagine the September auction winner slapping his or her forehead and saying, "You know, we just need to double down on the outlet approach." With that as prologue, it's just as hard to imagine a long future for the Polo Ralph Lauren store.
But there are plenty of other possibilities: More medical offices? Apartments? Few locations in Santa Fe are better for access, what with a relatively new (if inexplicably weird) freeway interchange next door, and a growing raft of fast-food options nearby. Plant thee near a Dion's, and thrive.
For a second, I thought I'd happened upon a way to save the mall as we know it. Perhaps we could create a Progressive Values Outlet; they seem to be all the rage at nine-hour City Council meetings (wink, wink). That could drive some traffic.
But then I remembered: There's only so much Eddie Bauer clothing progressives can wear.