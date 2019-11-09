Third Congressional District candidate and First Judicial District Attorney Marco Serna wants to make an issue of a highly controversial — and rightly controversial — tweet by one of his Democratic primary opponents, former CIA agent Valerie Plame.
Plame has been questioned by reporters in New Mexico as well as on national television about her September 2017 re-tweet of a story headlined “America’s Jews Are Driving America’s Wars.” From the get-go, Plame, who said she’d just skimmed the article before re-tweeting it, has apologized. “The anti-Semitic tropes in the piece are vile and I do not, nor ever have, endorsed them,” she wrote on her website.
That doesn’t excuse her and it doesn’t mean that political opponents, including Serna, don’t have the right to criticize Plame for it and bring it up during the campaign. In a phrase Plame knows well, it’s “fair game.”
But last week, Serna went about that in a blatantly dishonest way.
In an emailed “Press Alert” — which I assume is meant to be more urgent than a regular news “release” — Serna raised the unsubstantiated specter of white nationalists, Nazis and other such miscreants contributing to Plame’s campaign.
In this alert, Serna called on Plame to “return all contributions she has received from Holocaust deniers and white supremacists.”
“We know from press reports that Ms. Plame has accepted contributions from Holocaust deniers,” the Serna statement contended. “What we don’t know—given the $390,7990 in un-itemized receipts—is the extent of her support from white supremacists. I am challenging her to disclose all of her contributors so that we can see the depth of her white supremacist support.”
Oh no! Un-itemized receipts! Undisclosed donors! Some of these are bound to be evil racists!
Especially in the eyes of those who don’t know anything about federal campaign finance reporting, which I assume to be around 90 percent of the American public.
First of all, Serna’s figure is correct. Well, almost. Someone tacked an extra zero on the end of the number.
Plame’s reports, submitted to the Federal Election Commission, show that there were $390,799 in “un-itemized individual contributions.”
It’s not hard to see how someone not soaked in the ways of the FEC might think there’s something nefarious about nearly $400,000 in “un-itemized” contributions.
However, according to FEC rules, “A contribution from an individual is itemized on Schedule A, supporting Line 11(a)(i), when it: exceeds $200 or aggregates over $200 when added to other contributions received from the same source during the election cycle.” In other words, an un-itemized contribution is from someone who contributes $200 or less. It does not mean that the name of the contributor is undisclosed.
Nevertheless, Santa Fe’s district attorney is either unaware of this — or he’s trying to mislead people.
“I am challenging her to disclose all of her contributors so that we can see the depth of her white supremacist support,” Serna is quoted saying in the statement.
Plame does have the most un-itemized contributions among 3rd Congressional District contenders. But she’s not the only one. Serna himself reported $13,072 in un-itemized donations. How do we know that some of this money didn’t come from surviving supporters of the Khmer Rouge? I’ve never heard Serna denounce the killing fields of that brutal regime!
Come to think of it, how do we know that Teresa Leger Fernandez’s $67,525 in un-itemized contributions didn’t come from humanoid centipedes from Neptune? Prove it didn’t, Teresa!
So-called whaaa? Serna’s claim of Plame accepting contributions from Holocaust deniers (plural) is based on $450 from former California Congressman Pete McCloskey, a part-time Santa Fe County resident, who ran against Richard Nixon in the 1972 Republican primary.
McCloskey did give a speech in 2000 to something called the Institute for Historical Review, a California group described by Auschwitz.org as “the focal point of world neo-Nazi propaganda since 1978.” In that speech, as published on the group’s website, McCloskey used the phrase “so-called Holocaust” — though he’s said since that the transcription of his speech was wrong and insists that he’s not a Holocaust denier.
Even if he was misquoted, you have to wonder about him agreeing to speak before such an organization.
I actually voted for McCloskey in 1972 because I wanted to be the first kid on my block to vote against Nixon that year. I hadn’t heard of the speech Serna cited until recently. I don’t know whether Plame was aware of it. Perhaps she should return his $450. Either way, his name is disclosed in living black and white in her campaign finance reports.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.