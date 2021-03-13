When the city of Santa Fe finally unveiled the way it was going to engage the community in a discussion about monuments and history, I didn't know whether to dig a foxhole or grab a bag of popcorn and a cool beverage.
I mean, your choices are either tension and tumult or hilarity and hijinks, right?
Well, maybe not.
I spent an hour talking to Michelle Otero, a woman who helped shepherd Albuquerque's discussions about its controversial monuments — the template on which Santa Fe's upcoming CHART process (more on the acronym in a moment; it's almost as long as this column) will be built.
Truthfully, I half-expected to be overwhelmed by touchy-feely platitudes, but that's usually because the term "community conversation" makes the cynic in me shudder.
I don't know if Otero turned me around. But she did set me straight, patiently outlining a process that at least sounds like a beginning — a way for people to talk about their hurts, fears and distrust without the whole thing devolving into shouting matches or YouTube-worthy comedy.
If nothing else, it's far different from the parade-to-the-lectern town hall that offers plenty of heat and little light.
So if this new concept at least gets people talking — and listening — how can that be a bad thing?
"I have a colleague who puts it this way," Otero said by way of explanation. " 'Engage tensions without indulging the drama.' "
They ought to fly that banner over City Hall when this process starts.
What happened in Albuquerque in summer and fall — a series of community conversations, surveys, one-on-one interviews — stemmed from the steamy summer of 2020, when a June protest turned violent and perhaps just millimeters from deadly when a man was shot as a crowd tried to pull down artwork that included a sculpture of Juan de Oñate.
In the aftermath, with tensions seething over who Oñate was centuries ago and what a sculpture of him means today, Albuquerque city leaders decided to create a way for people to voice their views. They settled on a series of COVID-19-safe conversations, abetted by facilitators, in which people could talk about history — their own and New Mexico's. Hundreds participated in small-group sessions or did one-on-one interviews. More than 1,000 answered surveys.
In Albuquerque, the idea was to create a recommendation about what to do about the sculpture and forward it to the City Council. Exactly what evolves from Santa Fe's CHART — OK, here goes: Culture, History, Art, Reconciliation and Truth — is murky, but the city says it will use the responses to determine a path forward.
Otero, a writer, artist and professional facilitator who grew up in Deming, said she believes it's the journey, and not just the outcome, that's important in these conversations. Creating a way for people on opposite sides of an issue to speak honestly, not angrily, eventually creates a way forward.
"In that way, when another statue is proposed, or you want to name a park or a school, you know how to have a hard conversation," Otero said. "It's not that everyone has to have an alignment of values. It's about how is what I'm saying going to impact my brother sitting over there? Will it cause him harm?"
Clearly, there's been plenty of harm here for a long time. A lot of it has simmered for decades, centuries. The destruction of the Plaza obelisk and the removal of the Diego de Vargas statue over the summer will keep that low hum of discord rolling for many years. I have no idea whether any set of conversations will actually bring the city to a true reckoning of its history and monuments, but I'm quite sure it can't happen if people don't talk about their concerns about history, class, education, values, art — and money.
Shelle Sanchez, director of Albuquerque's Arts & Culture Department, acknowledged there are those who are wary about the process Santa Fe is about to try. But she said Albuquerque's experience was a good one.
"It feels different if you're juxtaposing it with a public meeting — decision-makers on one side and everyone else on another side," she said. "But really, if you think about it, this isn't that far a leap if you think about how you solve problems in daily life. You sit with family and friends. At work, you're on a team. You listen to each other and talk about what works. That becomes the best solution."
Otero puts it this way:
"I disagree with people I care about, but we can still be in a relationship with one another," she said. "But to talk and engage the tension, that takes practice. We don't have a lot of practice in doing that."
Practice doesn't make perfect. Not on this front. But it does give people a chance.
Even the skeptic in me can see that.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.