By time you settle in for your morning coffee, there’s a decent chance the University of New Mexico women’s cross-country team will have added to its growing list of national titles. The Lobos enter Saturday morning’s NCAA Championships in Stillwater, Okla., as the second-ranked team in the country. Today could make it three national championships since 2015.

It’s just curious timing the cross-country program emerged on the national stage in the same year attendance at men’s basketball games in The Pit started a steady and prolonged decline. Not since the last home game of the 2014-15 college basketball season, a 52-49 win over Wyoming on March 9, 2015, has the state’s most famous sports building seen a sellout crowd.

If you’re scoring at home, that’s 111 consecutive games — exhibitions included — since the arena whose reputation was built by ambitiously large crowds for most of its first half-century of service has had a sellout.

