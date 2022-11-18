By time you settle in for your morning coffee, there’s a decent chance the University of New Mexico women’s cross-country team will have added to its growing list of national titles. The Lobos enter Saturday morning’s NCAA Championships in Stillwater, Okla., as the second-ranked team in the country. Today could make it three national championships since 2015.
It’s just curious timing the cross-country program emerged on the national stage in the same year attendance at men’s basketball games in The Pit started a steady and prolonged decline. Not since the last home game of the 2014-15 college basketball season, a 52-49 win over Wyoming on March 9, 2015, has the state’s most famous sports building seen a sellout crowd.
If you’re scoring at home, that’s 111 consecutive games — exhibitions included — since the arena whose reputation was built by ambitiously large crowds for most of its first half-century of service has had a sellout.
For the fans who’ve been around long enough to remember what it was like to have regular crowds of 18,000-plus in the old configuration of The Pit, it’s almost hard to comprehend. Seeing large chunks of seats empty game in and game out still takes some getting used to.
This is the new normal for UNM. Attendance is down almost everywhere, but The Pit and the football stadium across the street are magnifying glasses for a nationwide issue. The overabundance of viewing options makes it easier to stay home. The rising cost of tickets is undoubtedly a factor in a state that’s as economically challenged as New Mexico.
Toss in the pandemic and the Lobos’ lack of success for the better part of a decade, and it starts to make sense. It’s no coincidence the eight-year dry spell for postseason berths falls in lock step with declining attendance. The Lobos haven’t won at least 20 games since the 2013-14 season, posting an overall losing record since then.
Their 3-0 start heading into a rivalry game has the potential to get things moving in the right direction. Fans are reluctant to dip their toes in the water, but after watching the Lobos hammer SMU on the road earlier this week with a lineup that features two of the best guards in the country and a pair of productive power forwards, the potential for something special is clearly there.
Saturday’s game against New Mexico State could finally snap the sellout-less skid.
As of Thursday, the school had sold 12,000 seats. As of Friday. that number was inching upward. By time the game tips off, it could become the first home game to draw at least 14,000 in three years.
To put the blame on former coach Craig Neal is unfair. The decline’s start can be traced to his early years, but it’s not all on him. He took his first team to the NCAA Tournament in 2012-13 as the Lobos won 29 games and climbed as high as No. 10 in the national polls. The following season saw just two sellouts and seven games of at least 15,100 fans.
The next year had just one game — the Aggies — produce a crowd of at least 15,000.
The last six seasons have seen just two games with crowds bigger than 14,000, and only once have the Lobos had a home crowd of at least 10,000 since the coronavirus pandemic that forced the team to spend the 2020-21 season on the road due to health restrictions in New Mexico.
If ever UNM had a chance to seize momentum and get a starving fan base to begin the slow crawl back through The Pit’s doors, it’s now. A win Saturday would go a long way.