Say what you will about New Mexico State’s athletic department (insert snarky joke here, Lobos fans), but the school at the opposite end of the state has had the Midas touch for more than a generation.
Every time the school digs into a pile of résumés to find a new men’s basketball coach, it pulls out a proverbial pot of gold.
Simple math suggests that, sooner or later, NMSU’s uncanny knack for hiring the right guy will come to an end, that the man in charge will somehow lose the ability to maintain one of the best mid-major programs despite all the odds.
But will it?
Is Greg Heiar the guy who turns out to be … just a guy? Heiar was officially introduced at the Pan American Center on Monday, winning (as most coaches do) the press conference by saying all the right things and vowing to carry on the Aggie tradition of winning championships and beating archrivals New Mexico and UTEP.
So far, so good.
He brings with him a coaching record that suggests he's the right fit. He was on the staff as an assistant at Southern Miss, Wichita State and LSU and had six combined seasons as a wildly successful head coach in the junior college ranks in Florida.
Again, so far, so good.
He becomes the latest in a long line of hires that worked wonders at NMSU. Going way back to 1985 when NMSU convinced Neil McCarthy to leave a solid Weber State program in favor of Las Cruces, every coach the university has brought in has been a winner. Take a look at the list:
- McCarthy lasted 12 seasons, making five straight trips to the NCAA Tournament during what was the absolute peak of Jerry Tarkanian’s UNLV Runnin’ Rebels renegade program. The highlight was reaching the Sweet 16 in, of all places, The Pit in the 1991-92 season.
- His messy end coaxed Aggies legend Lou Henson to come out of retirement just weeks before the start of the 1997-98 season. He won 20 games four times before a turn for the worse with his health ended his second go-round in Las Cruces.
- An assistant coach at Louisville under Rick Pitino (familiar name, right?), Reggie Theus turned a 24-loss team in Henson’s last season into a 25-win NCAA Tournament team in his second and final season.
- Another former Pitino assistant, Marvin Menzies came to ‘Cruces with Theus and moved over a spot after Theus bolted for the NBA’s Sacramento Kings. Marvelous Marvin led the Aggies to five NCAA berths in his nine seasons.
- History will remember Paul Weir for his disappointing run at UNM, but in his one season as NMSU’s coach in 2017-18, he led the Aggies to what was then a school-record 28 wins.
- Chris Jans may not have been as media friendly as some of his predecessors, but his five years with the Aggies were truly remarkable, culminating with his win over UConn in the Big Dance a couple weeks ago.
Heiar has certainly proven himself at the junior college level, but he's an unknown at NMSU. He's already dealing with a bit of bad news as returning guard Jabari Rice, an outspoken and talented player, entered the transfer portal Tuesday.
Expectations are high in Las Cruces for a reason, and the pressure is on for a man who has just as much to prove as anyone on the roster. Heiar hasn't won a game at the Division I level and is a long way from finding himself on the same level as a Lou Henson, Neil McCarthy or Chris Jans, but history suggests NMSU knows what it's doing when it comes to plugging in a winner.
Now all Heiar has to do is go out and prove it.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.