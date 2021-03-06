Anyone who has ever written a word about the University of New Mexico men’s basketball program always comes to the following conclusion when it’s time for a coaching change.
”This will be the biggest hire university President (fill in the blank) and Athletic Director (fill in the blank) will ever make at UNM.”
There’s a reason they call them clichés, saws, bromides: They’re too true.
Garnett Stokes could triple UNM’s endowment and enrollment. Eddie Nuñez could be named athletic director of the year for three years in a row. For a lot of people, it’d all be sound and fury signifying nada compared to what they do with Lobo basketball in the next few weeks.
After all, the only thing at stake is the future of intercollegiate athletics at the state’s flagship university. And as absurd as that may seem, it is reality.
Lobo men’s basketball, once the psychic state’s glue, is now its Scotch tape — easily removed and flicked away. Once the centerpiece of UNM athletics, the sport barely exists after this winter’s spectacular crash and burn in the final months of the Paul Weir regime.
That Weir didn’t win enough games is one thing. Losing happens. Firings happen. But the events of 2020-21 weren’t just about scoreboards. Lobo basketball, even in a pandemic, was a white-flag surrender. An abdication.
Lobo players went over the hill — the politically correct term in these turbulent times is “opting out” — seemingly every weekend. By Wednesday, with Weir’s departure assured, UNM suited up six scholarship players for its final regular-season game. Six.
In the parlance of those home-renovation programs on TV, Lobo hoops is now a total gut job. The next man to get a spiffy comp car and high six-figure salary will need to take a sledgehammer to the place and start from scratch. We haven’t seen that since Gary Colson inherited the disaster of the Lobogate recruiting scandal in 1980.
For Stokes and Nuñez, the stakes are enormous. Lobo basketball won’t be — and truth be told, almost never was — even a remote threat to be a national power. In the modern era of the game, one dominated by shady agents and TV networks, it’s never even cracked the NCAA Sweet 16. But in basketball, you’re only two or three really good players from being strong enough to make the NCAA Tournament — and a coalescing force for a state desperate for anything to feel good about.
That’s what makes finding the right successor so important. Under Weir, attendance at The Pit dipped to 10,992 a game before COVID-19. Some of that had to do with UNM’s mediocrity, but there was something more insidious going on. A lot of people have just stopped caring.
It has to chill Nuñez to his spinal canal. If the most storied program in the Lobos’ athletic quiver brings a yawn and a shrug — seriously, can you name three Lobo basketball players? — exactly what’s the point in having sports at all?
Even before the pandemic, college sports were fast becoming antiseptic, virtual enterprises. Sure, the stands are filled for Alabama football and Duke basketball. But when the pandemic ends, check to see how many empty seats you see at, say, Cincinnati or Wake Forest or Oregon State or SMU — UNM’s blue-collar sports brethren. By midseason and maybe earlier, they’re not occupied. More and more, the games are filler, TV programming, little more.
Which brings us back to UNM’s brass. In this hire, they have to find someone who can make New Mexicans care about New Mexico again. And here’s where it gets interesting, because it’s not so much about the who, but the how.
Their options are these:
- Stokes and Nuñez have the ability, though perhaps not the inclination, to bet UNM’s finances and reputation on a proven coach who’s a big winner with a recruiting/ethics rap sheet as long as I-25. Those candidates are out there, because it’s big-time sports and out-of-work cheaters abound. The risk? UNM goes back to practicing in those dark player-procurement arts, a netherworld that brought great embarrassment with Lobogate. The reward? You can win fast and win big. For cross-reference, see: 1970s, the precursor to Lobogate.
- Cash-starved programs like New Mexico are always looking to uncover the next diva in basketball’s chorus line of little-known assistants. It hardly ever works, though that never stops them from trying. Craig Neal, Weir’s predecessor, was a can’t-miss aide who’d long labored in Steve Alford’s shadow. Neal couldn’t run a program. In truth, Weir falls into this category as well. A solid assistant at New Mexico State, he ascended to lead the Aggies for one successful season before being plucked by the panicky Lobos. But there simply wasn’t enough of a track record to take that chance. And look how it turned out.
- Door No. 3 requires the guts of a burglar. It would force Nuñez to eschew Options 1 and 2, the more conventional, comfortable lanes, and find a guy who’s a proven winner at a school with a hyphen or an Eastern or a Western or a Southern in its name. That means he might be at a school much smaller than New Mexico. Lobo fans would almost certainly howl. They want a winner. They want a guarantee.
But right now, all they’ve got is a cliché: An important hire, and a lot at stake.
