This isn’t goodbye.
In the words of Simpsons bad boy Nelson Muntz, let’s just say, “Smell ya later.”
After 17 years of following high school sports teams around Northern New Mexico and the state, it’s time to hang ‘em up for now. Starting Monday, Will Webber will be the one to oversee the sports section.
Yours truly isn’t leaving The New Mexican, he’s merely moving to the news side to become the education reporter.
There is no guarantee this move will be permanent (Don’t worry, fearless editor Phill Casaus. I’m not plotting my move back to sports ... in 2020). Heck, this isn’t the first farewell column I’ve penned. The July 13, 2008, column was my last piece I wrote after resigning. That lasted all of two months before I came back and never left.
This leave of absence will definitely be longer, but it’s comforting that — if and when the staff returns to the office — I’ll won’t be that far from the department. My desk is still next to Webber’s, and we are situated far away from the news desk. Though I’m sure the boss man will fix that soon enough.
I know I’ll miss the life of sports reporting. I already do and I haven’t left just yet. When you’ve had this much fun for this long, it’s hard to pull away. But if there is one thing sports teaches, and prep sports in particular, is that change is a constant.
Every year, there are new names, new coaches and new stories. And they never take the same exact path, so the anticipation of what might happen and what actually does never feels old.
The education beat might not have the same level of excitement, but its level of importance is a notch or two higher. There just won’t be any last-second interceptions to seal a 3-2 school board vote or a crucial injury that will ruin the school district’s season.
However, the importance of education in a community might not be more important than now, given the COVID-19 world we’re trying to navigate. The pandemic is changing the way we educate our children and challenging our views on what education should be. It has even touched the athletic realm, as high schools have had to shuffle the sports season, leaving gyms and fields silent.
That void is hard to deal with, for coaches, administrators and students. It’s just as hard for reporters.
A memory that has lingered with me since those early days of the epidemic was the final day of the state basketball tournament. Of all the events I have covered, that week of state basketball is my favorite and always will be. It truly encapsulates what sports mean to the people in this state and to the kids who compete in them.
The buzz that emanates in The Pit, the Santa Ana Star Center and any high school gym that hosts a tournament game generates an emotional high that is hard to get in other venues.
My favorite routine was to stay through the big-school championship, talking with deadline-stressed reporters and radio guys who were unwinding from the game, basking in the glow of the completed season. That rite of passage came to a sudden halt when the coronavirus came to town.
For the second March in a row, I covered the 5A boys championship game that ends Championship Saturday. But this time, I found myself all alone in the greatest arena on Earth once I sent my story.
Standing on a quiet, deathly still Pit floor was eerie for me. There were no volunteers picking up trash, no James Yodice (the Albuquerque Journal preps editor) typing furiously away on press row, no lights to illuminate the arena indicating that a game had just happened.
It was disquieting, and I took video and photos of it for our sports Twitter account to document it. In that moment, the enormity of everything that was happening in our own neck of the sports world — and the world at large, for that matter — hit like a sack of wet cement.
This was a new world we were entering, and no one knew what it was going to look like. Everything was changing, and not for the better.
As I stood there on that floor, the last thing I wanted to do was leave. It felt like surrendering to the inevitable. After about 15 minutes, I gathered the inner strength to grab my computer bag and walk up The Pit ramp and into the unknown.
Life as we knew it changed, but change is life. Whether it’s good or bad depends on your approach.
I feel for the coaches, administrators, parents and players who are waiting (some patiently, some not) for the opportunity to play and compete again. Lord knows, I miss it tons, too.
Friday night was supposed to kick off football’s season-opening weekend. Instead, it was just another milepost indicating that we are still not used to our new, different world. We want what we had, but it’s not coming back.
At least, not in the form we want it.
Maybe that’s not a bad thing. Perhaps this is a time to reflect and appreciate what we had, to find a way to carve out a piece of happiness and comfort within all the uncertainty we’re enduring.
Maybe the enduring lesson of what has transpired over the past five months is this: Change is good. You just have to find the good within it.
That’s the approach I will take into my new, not-so-certain world. It’s not really scary. It’s not even bad. It’s just different.
I’ll miss you all, but I don’t want to say goodbye because that sounds so terminal.
So, smell ya later.
Mr. Barron, thanks for all the great work, and seventeen-years is a pretty good run!
In the words of Abraham Simpson: "I used to be with It, then It became dark and scary."
James, may God bless, much success!
