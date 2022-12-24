The University of New Mexico men’s basketball team is 12-0, its best start in a decade, and all I can think about is a voice that’s been silent for more than six years.

If you’ve got some time in this state, you can hear it, too.

”Hello again everybody, I’m Mike Roberts …” ushered most New Mexicans into caring about college athletics for a couple generations. I know there are thousands who are suddenly excited again about a program that’s been dormant for what seems like forever, but I promise you this: Even six feet under, the Lobos’ onetime and longtime radio announcer is the happiest man in this state.

Phill Casaus is editor of The New Mexican.

