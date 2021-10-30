When the Legislature convenes in January, ostensibly to talk about New Mexico’s budget, you can bet the subject of Rust, moviemaking and the state’s oversight in its golden-child industry will get some discussion.
I’m betting it’ll even be on Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s call — her laundry list of things to do that month.
Lujan Grisham, never one to avoid the moment, all but sent up a flare earlier this week. On the day she introduced a 20-year economic development package — 20 years? — she took time out to address the story of the moment, the Rust tragedy.
“Our expectation is the industry will step up [to improve safety],” she told reporters. “If the industry doesn’t come forward, they should expect state regulations.”
And there it is. Tragedy. Bad press. Regulations. It’s a time-honored lockstep.
Clearly, this disaster will have reverberations, because New Mexico can’t afford to be seen as the Dollar Store of movie locations — a place where lax or cut-rate productions find a home and, literally, an Old West mentality prevails. Such are the suspicions of what was happening on the Rust set, and there’s plenty of evidence — even beyond the tragic death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins — to believe that’s true.
Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza, choosing his words as if walking on quicksand at a Wednesday news conference, used the word “complacency.” We’re still a ways out from knowing for sure, but a plaintiff’s lawyer, if not a prosecutor, might someday come up with another term: negligence.
Is every set in New Mexico troubled by the problems Rust encountered, or rather, encouraged? Probably not. But in the state’s zeal to lure Hollywood, with sweetheart deals that encouraged producers to come here and — wait for it, stimulate the economy — oversight and safety is basically in the eye of the beholder.
If only on the surface, New Mexico will have to at least offer the appearance of tougher standards.
And that’s a thin tightrope to walk. The good news for Lujan Grisham is that she does it every day — straddling the line between tough-on-wayward-industry hawk and build-the-economy dove that is Job No. 1 when your job is New Mexico governor.
In her three years of running the show, Lujan Grisham has at times been masterful in the role. She talks like an environmentalist, forever touting the Energy Transition Act and the push to curb methane as the state “transitions” away from its addiction to oil and gas revenue. But at the same time, she’s pragmatic enough to know oil and gas is simply as central to New Mexico’s economy as oxygen is to a beating heart.
New Mexico might get tougher on bad actors in the oil and gas industry, but push it out of the state (as some enviros would like)? No way.
Expect the same with movies.
When Lujan Grisham says she expects the industry to police itself and its safety practices better, that’ll fill a reporter’s notebook, for sure. But she knows and you know most industries aren’t great at policing themselves without some pressure. Theoretically, that push, I suppose, could come from the film workers’ unions. But that hasn’t happened yet.
Lujan Grisham’s spokeswoman, Nora Meyers Sackett, acknowledged the importance of film to the economy and the concern about safety. “But before the governor will feel comfortable committing to a proposal or involving the state legislatively or administratively here, we will need a full accounting of how this could have possibly happened and the completion of the law enforcement and state occupational health and safety investigations,” she wrote in an email. “And we’ll determine our next steps from there.”
Since actor/producer Alec Baldwin fired the gun that killed Hutchins, others have come forward about safety issues. Even those not on the Rust set question just how seriously Hollywood takes the dangers that lurk within creating film.
There was a day in New Mexico when a movie production was something rare — a unique and, yes, exciting prospect. Now, those ubiquitous signs with coded letters, easily visible on city streets and highways, are just about everywhere. It’s a sign of how far the industry has come — and how deeply woven it is within the state’s everyday life.
A tragedy involving an A-list movie star heightens the profile of Hollywood in New Mexico, and maybe, the pressure on politicians to bring the industry in line.
Now comes the hard part for the governor and others who welcome producers like Baldwin with open arms. How do you draw the line on a business that owns its own pen and writes its own checks?
How do you say, “We want your money, but leave your guns at the door.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.