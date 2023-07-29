Jeff Apodaca is leery about the P word. Which is funny, because he loves the P word.
“I know you’re the press, but don’t make it political,” he pleaded.
Not sure I can completely heed that request, but here goes:
Apodaca was talking about a private event on July 21 at the governor’s mansion, where Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham hosted the family of former Gov. Jerry Apodaca and dedicated a memorial garden in his honor. And while it wasn’t anything close to a political act — it actually was a refreshing slice of humanity, devoid of movidas — the irony of politics is inescapable.
Jeff Apodaca, Jerry’s youngest son, was a bitter rival of Lujan Grisham’s in the 2018 Democratic Party primary. If you knew Jerry or know Jeff, both former undersized but overachieving college football players, you know winning means a lot — and losing hurts even worse.
The sting, particularly for politicians, can last a lifetime.
It can work both ways, too. The elder Apodaca, a political infighter who had few peers in that arena both when he was the governor and in the years afterward, rarely forgot a slight. Or a defeat. After Lujan Grisham vanquished his youngest son and state Sen. Joseph Cervantes for the Democratic nomination nearly five years ago, the old man shocked a lot of Democrats when he endorsed her rival in the general election — Republican Steve Pearce.
From the outside, you’d have thought that’d leave a mark for a lifetime.
Five years later, Jeff Apodaca, an Albuquerque businessman who’s plenty plugged in to what happens in the political arena, scoffed at the notion of a grudge.
He acknowledged there were some hard feelings for a time after the ‘18 primary, allowing there were some “heated” words between the two in the days or months after the returns came in.
But he said the rivalry began to soften as time went on, with the thaw obvious when a group of New Mexico Amigos — a private collection of business people interested in promoting the state — invited the governor to join them on a plane trip.
“I happened to be standing there and she came walking up,” Apodaca recalled. “She goes, ‘Hey, Jeff, how are you?’ She gave me a big hug and I gave her a big hug back. And that was the whole talk of the Amigos trip: ‘Oh, my God: He’s talking to the governor, they talked to each other. They must be friendly again.’ And I’m like, dude, she kicked my … I mean, she won and you know, she’s been very cordial and professional and friendly with me since.”
If there were any lingering strains between the two, they evaporated when Jerry Apodaca — elected as New Mexico’s governor in 1974, the first Hispanic of the modern era to head the state — died in the spring at the age of 88. Jeff Apodaca invited Lujan Grisham to speak at a memorial service for his father in the Capitol Rotunda, and she delivered a moving tribute, one clearly appreciated by the family.
“After all the speeches, she literally said, ‘You know, I’d like to have you and the family up, just so you guys can see the residence,’ “ recalled Apodaca, who grew up there with his brother and sisters when they were young. “So, you know, it was very nice. It was a very private thing. But it was very nice.”
Protecting Jerry Apodaca’s legacy — and that of his ex-wife, Clara, a formidable presence who has made her own mark in New Mexico — is of extreme importance to Jeff and his siblings. You’d probably expect that; it’s a family thing. But there are other factors at play.
If you were a young New Mexico Hispanic in the ’70s, you remember what a big deal it was that a guy from ’Cruces could ascend to the governor’s chair. I’m not saying he spurred every minority in the state to run for political office — plenty were going to do it anyway — but it did not hurt to know there was a scout who had gone ahead when there was no trail. No easy path.
Lujan Grisham, just a couple years older than Jeff, was in that generation, and talked about that in her eulogy of the former governor; the impact of having an Hispanic leader in the ’70s.
I asked Lujan Grisham’s spokesman about the ceremony. The words I got back read like a mix of personal feeling and political remembrance.
“It was important to me to not only provide a place for those who have lived at the governor’s residence to be honored but also a place to remember that these were husbands and wives, brothers and sisters, mothers and fathers, sons and daughters,” the governor’s statement read. “I was glad to honor Gov. Apodaca alongside his family at the residence last week, because his passing was not only a loss for his family, but also to the people of New Mexico he served.”
At the end of the day, maybe it’s just flowers and greenery, and nothing more. But it could be a recognition that people are people, elections come and go, and time moves on for all of us.
Dude, it was a simple thing. But a good thing.