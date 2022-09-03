Toby Pacheco doesn’t want his wife to know he’s calling the newspaper.

I’m thinking he’s going to blow the lid off something big — State government? City government? Brown water? Mysterious closures at Starbucks? — but instead Pacheco starts talking about a Santa Fe that deserves remembering, and through that, his bride of 59 years, Antonia.

Or as she’s better known around town, Toni.

Phill Casaus is editor of The New Mexican.

