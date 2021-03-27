Through the magic of digital communication, PaaWee Rivera appears on the computer screen — youthful but not boyish; hip but no hipster.
Refreshingly, despite his surroundings, he’s comes off as neither bland technician nor slick politician; just a young man from Pojoaque Pueblo who’s got one hell of a business card.
“My specific role … it’s a mouthful, so get ready … it’s senior adviser and tribal affairs director in the [White House] Office of Intergovernmental Affairs,” Rivera said. “A fancy title, and definitely one that’s hard to say.”
In Washington, D.C., such twists of the tongue are the coin of the realm — the bigger the title, the closer the levers of power. And Rivera, just 29, finds himself in an important intersection at an important time — working in a rarefied stratosphere of the U.S. government at a moment when Native problems and Native potential have never seemed so great.
Appointed to his role by the Biden administration on the day the new president was inaugurated, Rivera says his job is to support Indian Country and make certain tribes and pueblos are heard as the administration begins to unravel the grievous damage the coronavirus pandemic did to Native communities throughout the country.
But really, that’s just the start. The needs of Native communities don’t just begin and end with the coronavirus. Their issues are similar to those of just about every other part of America — just more acute, and often, not as easily understood.
“Every day feels like a week because there’s so much going on,” Rivera said. “And I think people are very excited about this new chapter, in terms of having the engagement opportunities to ensure that we’re building a government that supports Indian Country and supports the priorities of Indian Country and also ensures that Indian Country and tribal leaders have a seat at the table.”
With a quick smile and friendly, easygoing manner (“How’s everything in New Mexico?” he asked seconds after popping on the screen), Rivera’s résumé points upward, always upward. The son of former Pojoaque Pueblo Gov. George Rivera, PaaWee graduated from Santa Fe Prep before heading to Dartmouth College, where he earned a degree in government. Since then, he’s worked as a lobbyist on Capitol Hill, served on the campaign staff during Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s run for president and in positions at the Democratic National Committee.
And now, this: The White House. At 29.
This short interview was supposed to be about what the Biden administration and its pandemic rescue plan are going to do for Native communities, but as Rivera spoke, it became plain he represents more than the company line. In some ways, he — among many others, both in New Mexico and from tribes across the country — is a glimpse into the future.
Yes, Deb Haaland, now secretary of the interior and the first Native member of a presidential Cabinet, has garnered all kinds of attention, with a late-blooming political biography that might be a decade or more from being complete. But Haaland is 60. Behind her, maybe for the next 30 or 40 years, are younger waves of Native leaders (think Georgene Louis and Derrick Lente in the state Legislature; maybe Rivera someday) who seem almost destined to make sure Haaland isn’t a one-off. Or a novelty.
For his part, Rivera said the progression of interest in Native issues, starting with the Obama administration, changed things.
“From there, we really saw Indian Country take a different level of engagement with and priority with presidential administrations,” he said. “I think we’re seeing a lot of opportunity. Because of that exposure over the past decade, we can now have these conversations, where we don’t have to start with the basics: It’s automatically tribal nations and tribal leaders have a seat at the table. People know how to engage with tribal leaders as governments and we can continue to advance the dialogue and the topics and policies that we’re moving forward as an administration.
“Obviously, Indian Country is incredibly diverse — 574 federally recognized tribes,” he continued. “You have tribes down in Florida to the tip of Alaska. My work, it keeps me busy working with tribal nations and other partners of Indian Country. But I think that what I’ve been hearing is just an incredible amount of optimism, [an] incredible amount of … people just feeling hopeful that we can continue to build a brighter day for Indian Country.”
There’s a lot to be done. Nine weeks into the job — “This is day 60-something of the administration,” he said — PaaWee Rivera understands he’s got a job to do and more than a little pressure to handle.
But there are a lot of days ahead. And maybe, a lot of good ones.
That’s a mouthful, too.
Phill Casaus is editor of The New Mexican.
