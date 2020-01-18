A lot of people are going to have entertaining lives during the cattle drive known as New Mexico’s legislative session. Sure, there are the brands everyone will follow: Lujan Grisham and Egolf and Townsend; Wirth and Smith and the like. And then there’s the next rung of unusual suspects: Legislators and Cabinet secretaries like Cervantes and Fajardo, Montoya and Moores, Stewart and Padilla-Jackson, Blalock and Kunkel.
But one of the most interesting people — though largely ignored stories — at the Roundhouse for the next 30-plus days is going to be Maggie Hart Stebbins, recently appointed by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham as the state’s Natural Resources Trustee.
Yeah, I know. For all anyone’s heard from that office in the past 10 years, the Natural Resources Trustee might as well be the granola maven at Sprouts. That’s because the state hasn’t had one in the office full time since Martin Heinrich did the job, and he’s been in Washington for how long now? Twelve years? Forever?
But there it is: a position created by state statute more than 40 years ago and one that occupies a critical role in compensating communities damaged by the release of hazardous materials into the environment. Until last month, the job was mostly lost to the vagaries of the we’d-rather-not-govern-anything-that-doesn’t-interest-us Susana Martinez administration.
Enter Hart Stebbins, who’s got an unusual and interesting story in government, and a drive that has won her admirers at a place — the Bernalillo County Commission — where political dreams once went to die.
At least, that was the case as recently as 10 years ago, when Hart Stebbins, 57, joined that body. She quickly impressed people as a political comer, capable and articulate without being slick and annoying. It’s not the easiest balance in politics.
Oddly, she never seemed overly interested in looking for a marquee office.
Part of that, she says, was due to family: She’s the mother of four kids, who for much of that time were young and in school. Later on, she was a caregiver for her parents.
When her mother died in October, Hart Stebbins said she realized she might have time for something else, something new.
“It was right after that that somebody had reached out to me about another state job,” she says. “And I thought, no, I really want to do this.”
She had worked with Lujan Grisham while both were commissioners in Bernalillo County. But it’s ironic, right? One woman went to the Governor’s Office. The other went to the Office of the Natural Resources Trustee.
For her part, Hart Stebbins acts like this is the best job she’ll ever have.
“It had been in my mind that if I ever had the opportunity to do that, I would like to,” she says.
Hart Stebbins says she realizes she has a lot to learn, but actually, she has a lot to sell. A lot to tell. Mostly, she’s got to explain just how much responsibility this little-known electron of government — it’s not officially connected to any department, though there’s an administrative tie to the Environment Department — actually has, and just how much financial and environmental good it can actually do.
Hart Stebbins explains the office this way (noting she did not create the analogy):
“If your house is burning down, the fire department comes in to put out the fire, makes sure everyone is safe,” she says. “Then the insurance company comes in to make sure that they restore whatever you had before the fire. It’s the same thing with the Natural Resources Trustee.”
By that, she means the office is, in essence, the on-the-spot insurance adjuster that not only assesses the damage and makes sure you’re financially whole, but also makes sure the repairs are done well and done right.
And the repairs in New Mexico are not chump change. Millions are at stake in current cases that range from the Gold King Mine spill in San Juan County to the ongoing saga of cleanup at Los Alamos National Laboratory. Then there’s the unfolding drama surrounding PFAS contamination near Cannon and Holloman Air Force bases. There’s also time pressure: The statute of limitations to file a case is just three years.
Explaining all that has been key in her previous 30 days on the job and will be even more important through the next month, as the Legislature figures out whether to approve a budget based on 10 years of having no advocate or the one she’ll push (about $800,000).
“Part of the case I’m trying to make to the Legislature is that there is actually a return on the investment,” she says. “[The Office of Natural Resources Trustee has returned] $30 million over the past 20 years. And we can do more.”
It’s early, and there are no guarantees. Hart Stebbins is too smart to promise more than can be delivered. But in an office that’s languished for far too long, here’s betting she’s about to create her own brand.
Phill Casaus is editor of The New Mexican.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.