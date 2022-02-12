Nicole Chavez’s daily devotional is a conversation with her dead son.
It’s a ritual she’s had for nearly seven years now, ever since the day Jaydon Chavez-Silver, 17, was shot and killed while standing in a kitchen in northeast Albuquerque.
Another New Mexican’s life, wasted for no reason.
It’s gutting, of course, especially in those many moments when Chavez feels like she’s gotten nowhere in getting the men and women of the Legislature to hear the pleas of anguished family members who can’t understand why New Mexico can’t get tougher on violent criminals.
“If it’s a defeat, I’ll cry,” Chavez said of her campaign, her voice cracking. “I’m like, ‘Son, I hope you’re right there with me.’ ”
So much of what’s happening in discussions on crime in the New Mexico Legislature is as fake as bunting and icing — prefabbed statements intended to push the public one way and pull it the other as yet another election approaches. There are only a few more days in the session; get your galoshes on.
Nicole Chavez? Well, that’s a whole other thing. Her pain, her determination, is as authentic as blood and bone.
And if legislators and governors know what’s good for their future as legislators and governors, they might listen to people like her. The victims’ lobby is on the march.
Not by choice, Chavez became the center of emotion last week during a debate on Senate Bill 43, which would prohibit judges from issuing a life sentence without parole for juveniles convicted of first-degree murder. The bill passed the Senate and is now making its way through the House.
Chavez’s anguish while monitoring Tuesday’s Senate vote became a searing, riveting part of the debate as Republican Sen. Crystal Diamond, R-Truth or Consequences, spoke against the bill, noting Jaydon Chavez-Silver’s killer, a kid named Esias Madrid, would be affected by the legislation.
“Nicole, this bill’s gonna pass,” said Diamond, sobbing as she peered into the visitors’ gallery. “And I’m sorry for the pain it’s causing you today. And the grief you carry every day.”
The next day, Chavez and another mother of yet another young man gone before his time, were in Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s office to discuss crime, the pain victims and their families feel, and what comes next.
“It was an emotional conversation, I think, but it was also very factual,” Chavez recounted Thursday. “We just emphasized that we need to address the crime problem. … So how do we get this done?”
Chavez said the governor made no promises on SB 43, save one: If the bill that gives juvenile killers a second chance reaches Lujan Grisham’s desk, the governor would call Chavez to have a conversation and talk about any amendments made to it.
“She didn’t say one way or another, but she did guarantee we would have a conversation with the victims on that bill,” Chavez said.
Not long after their talk, Lujan Grisham held another conversation — this one with reporters — and pinned the blame for the stagnation of her own crime bills squarely on the Legislature, one dominated by her fellow Democrats. The exchange had the whiff of someone who knew there was a fire out there; one that threatens to consume the public’s attention span and have implications in November.
Why? Because more and more and more, there are Nicole Chavezes everywhere you look. Not everyone has suffered her kind of grievous loss, thank God. But people have lost plenty — their property, their health, their sense of self. If that’s not true, then why would the governor talk about how she’s witnessed crime herself during a news conference?
“I just wish that the legislators at this point would hear the outcry from our state. Not just Albuquerque, but our entire state, that enough is enough,” Chavez said. “We have a huge problem with crime. And we need help. So both sides need to work together because our victims are Democrats and Republicans. They’re dying every single day. I don’t understand how this became a partisan issue.”
And there it is. The P word.
So, of course, you’re asking: Is Nicole Chavez, 43, a Republican or Democrat? The answer: A Republican who grew up as a Democrat.
“I would always vote down a party line or look for the Hispanic names,” she said. “That’s just what we were taught generationally. So when I came to Santa Fe and my own party [Democrats] wouldn’t help me, and I really saw how party politics worked, and they just didn’t work with victims — they more so victimized the criminals. And I was blown away. I actually had to turn to the Republicans to help me. And they understood and they agreed with hard on crime.”
Chavez doesn’t sound so much like a political zealot as a woman looking to do right by a boy who’s gone forever. By now, Jaydon would’ve been out of college, off to a career, a family of his own. The loss is crushing. If you’re a parent, and you’ve lost the most important thing in your life, wouldn’t you go to the ends of the earth to do something, anything?
Maybe that’s why Chavez comes to Santa Fe each winter. It’s definitely why she talks to Jaydon every day.
“I just tell him, ‘Just please give me the strength to get back up tomorrow and do this again,’” Nicole Chavez said. “ ‘Because I promise you, I won’t stop fighting for you.’ “
