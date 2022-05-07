I’m not going to say this is the best thing on the internet, thanks to the dire and depressing subject matter, but the most compelling information in your electronic device arrives at least twice daily on the Santa Fe National Forest’s Facebook page.
Subject: The Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire, which entered the weekend at nearly 170,000 acres of charred terrain.
The livestreamed news conferences about the fire’s progress (or on good days, lack of it) have been a 21st century local news-meets-Weather Channel-meets-video game-meets-reality show-meets-Pentagon briefing. Beyond the back-busting hard work and humbling-to-witness bravery from firefighters looking down the barrel of an oncoming holocaust, it might be the best use of federal tax dollars since the invention of the slurry bomber.
Every politician in New Mexico should take a look. Each morning and evening, the person making key calls in the firefighting effort — this week, it’s been a gentleman named Todd Abel — takes his viewers around the map, Division Alpha to Division X-Ray, or whatever. He notes where the fire’s hot, where it’s not, where trouble lurks. Spin is at a minimum, and if the reports aren’t exactly reassuring, they have rarely been wrong. I’ve watched nearly every one for the past two weeks.
Abel has co-hosts — weather experts and fire suppression analysts, plus San Miguel and Mora County sheriff’s representatives and Mora County Manager Joy Ansley, who take turns outlining the ugly truths about evacuations.
Occasionally, there’s even computerized whiz-bang: models that actually predict how far and fast the fire could move, though thankfully, the host takes great care in explaining the model only shows what might happen if there were nothing done. And at this point in the fire, almost everything is being done.
In a lot of ways, it’s brilliant.
But here comes the question that will haunt federal officials for weeks, months and years to come: If we’re so good at fighting fires, and explaining in plain, unvarnished English about how we’re going to fight fires, why can’t we simply use common sense in lighting prescribed burns?
That’s the problem here — or more specifically, in the Las Dispensas Prescribed Burn, the bewitched fuel-thinning operation that gave birth to the Hermits Peak Fire.
It may be more complicated than this, but after the otherwise innocuous Las Dispensas burn became the more menacing Hermits Peak blaze, the Forest Service has said the genie got out of the bottle thanks to higher-than-expected winds.
And that’s where it gets ugly. As every New Mexican over the age of 5 knows, there’s nothing unexpected about spring winds here. Might be March or April or May, but they’re always high, flying in from almost every angle, at the most inopportune times. Prescribed burn aside, such was the case on the fateful day of April 22, when an almost biblical windstorm buffeting both the Calf Canyon and Hermits Peak fires altered the futures of hundreds of people forever, and thousands more for a very long time.
A key caveat: The cause of the Calf Canyon Fire, which contributed mightily to the disaster, has not been determined.
Either way, the state’s politicians, clearly following the rage on the internet of some affected by the fire, are now pushing the Forest Service to look again at its prescribed burn policies, particularly in the spring. That’s fine, but let’s face it: That’s late.
All the more frustrating, even for those not affected by the fire, is the history of catastrophic events in New Mexico: It’s not the first time a prescribed burn has gone badly here. Roughly the same thing happened in the Jemez Mountains in 2000, when the Cerro Grande Fire, born of a wayward burn, rained embers and disaster on Los Alamos.
The fire caused the loss of 400 homes, stabbed deeply into Los Alamos National Laboratory property and created nightmarish havoc.
In terms of acreage burned, Cerro Grande was but a pup compared to Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak — just 43,000 acres — but the financial and emotional toll was significant. And we thought, unforgettable.
The past always provides a more-accurate-than-we’d-like-to-admit guide to the future. Regardless of how much just-approved federal aid comes to residents in the area, the stretch from Mora to Las Vegas, N.M., isn’t going to be the same for a long time. I’ve heard others say a way of life is gone, but the breed of New Mexicans in that area are among the state’s most stubborn. They’ve survived depressions and wars and COVID-19.
Many — not all — will soldier on after this, too. Just without the trust they once had.
It’s a loss not even the best briefing can fix.