In the rabid and rawboned world of New Mexico politics, Brian Colón always stood out like a sore thumb.
But not a sorehead.
You might revile his leanings — he’s a Democrat — but you can’t dislike him. He won’t let you. Colón shows up at every nonprofit fundraising banquet with checkbook in hand; engages strangers on the street; delays news conferences because he’s hugging someone he met six years ago; shrugs at every slight.
He’s like those inflatable toys kids get at Christmas. Knock him down, and he bounces right back up.
So when Colón, 53, lost a tough, bruising party primary for state attorney general to Raúl Torrez, I figured he’d be back to normal in oh, about 20 seconds, after the returns came in. He lost by 6 percentage points.
And in a lot of ways, all seemed normal after the June election: Colón finished out his term as state auditor, tied up loose ends, met with people, attended banquets, even campaigned for the Democratic ticket.
All along, he was hiding a secret.
Colón was dying inside. Maybe not physically, but in just about every other facet of his life.
“I tried as best I could to be me … [the person] that people had grown accustomed to — and that was somebody who’s approaching every day with gratitude and with a heart full of happiness. And in many ways, I was happy because I was still serving,” he said. “But in other ways, I was very, very dark inside. I was devastated. And that’s really the right word. I was devastated.”
In what for a politician is an unusual bit of self-revelation, Colón went on Facebook the other day and detailed the contours of what he said he believes was clinical depression in the months following his loss to Torrez. The 30-minute, face-to-the-camera talk was pure Colón: shoutouts to friends and acquaintances he’s met through the years, a nod to his history growing up poor in Valencia County, his joy in politics and public service.
But the details of his internal struggle were jaw-tightening, if only because they gave voice to just how much losing can crush someone — particularly if you’ve dedicated your life to being in the fray of politics.
It’s not as if he’d never been defeated: Colón once ran unsuccessfully for mayor of Albuquerque before becoming state auditor. But there was something about this loss that was almost soul-endangering.
Colón said his cellphone — he claims he has 25,000 contacts in it, and I believe him — never stopped ringing with words of encouragement or feelers about employment or “Hang in there” texts from friends, family, associates, constituents.
He accepted them with thanks. But none got through.
“I could not receive any of it in a way that was … comforting is not the right word,” he said. “But in some ways, it might be.”
He winces as he recalls his two-word reaction to those who tried to cheer him up: “Yeah, but ...”
Yeah, but that job might not be for me. Yeah, but that opportunity doesn’t allow me to be a mentor. Yeah, but I’m still not over the loss.
The depression and doubt lingered into the fall — a vortex of grief from which he couldn’t seem to emerge. But as the days passed and the finishing-up work at the State Auditor’s Office continued and he began to regain his equilibrium, he challenged himself.
Instead of “Yeah, but,” he tried, “That’s very interesting — I’d be happy to have a conversation about it.”
Pretty soon, instead of each day feeling like a beating, things started to change.
“Some people subscribe to vibrational energy. Some people subscribe to the universe. Some people subscribe to God and all that, and I believe in God,” he said. “I’ll just say that, you know, when I finally took the approach that I was going to be open, it was a floodgates [thing]. God put so many things in front of me that like almost overnight my sense of self-worth and value to community was renewed.”
As 2022 turned to 2023, Colón, a lawyer by trade, had decided upon a path. He took a position as the local managing partner of Singleton Schreiber, a California-based law firm that wants to make an imprint in New Mexico. He says it’s a dream opportunity.
Still, he hasn’t been on the job long enough to definitively say what the future holds. Or maybe it’s the politician that stays within him to keep him from making a definitive judgment on whether he’d look for another office someday.
The brass at his new firm understands “I’m all about service,” Colón said. “If I can serve New Mexico well as being the managing partner for a firm that believes in community and serving New Mexicans, I could be here for the rest of my career. But if the opportunity for [public] service presents, they always know that it’s a conversation.”
My guess: The siren song of politics will someday lure back Brian Colón. Don’t know when, don’t know how. But when a man has dug himself from the depths, you have to figure he learned something about himself along the way.
Which is interesting. And certainly worth a conversation.