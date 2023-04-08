Those of you who’ve been to the nation of Equatorial Guinea, please raise your hands.
OK, Mark Asquino, smart guy, you can join me at the front of the classroom. And you can stay there, alone, when we ask: “Who among you has served as an American foreign service officer in Spain, Romania, Chile, Sudan, Uzbekistan and a variety of other hot (and hotter) spots on the globe?”
Asquino, who’s got a pretty good sense of humor, might find that funny. At least I hope he does. A Santa Fe resident and board president of Global Santa Fe, the nonprofit culture connector, he’s written an insightful and easy-to-read memoir that not only punches a ticket on his many travels as a diplomat for the U.S. government, but deftly traces the intersections between a life and a job.
Asquino, 74, says he wrote Spanish Connections for three reasons: to let young people interested in the foreign service know more about what it means to represent the U.S. in a foreign country (it ain’t all glamour and bunting, but there is some); to outline the tug of war between one individual’s values vs. those of the government he or she serves; and to write about, well …
“I think it’s kind of an adventurous story,” says Asquino, who grew up in Providence, R.I., and graduated from hometown Ivy League school Brown University, but never really pointed his life toward becoming an ambassador.
So, naturally, he became one. Therein lies the adventure. And the heartache. And the joy.
And the fatigue.
Asquino retired when he was 66, but did some work in Mauritius after leaving and as recently as a few months ago did an “inspection” of a U.S. embassy in the nation of Togo in West Africa. So, being an American in a foreign country has never really gotten out of his bloodstream. Or has it?
“I know I spent 37 years in the foreign service,” he says of the Togo travels, not with a sigh, but perhaps a touch of finality. “But it was … six weeks away. So yeah, I don’t need to do that anymore.”
Perhaps not, but in examining a career and life in 322 pages, Asquino lets readers come along as a young diplomat learns what to say, what not to do and where the good guys and bad guys can be found — which is everywhere, regardless of borders, irrespective of nationality. There’s also a dose of internal and external office politics, so the next time you’re mad at an idiot or ego-driven boss, co-worker or foe, remember: You’re not alone.
Still, Asquino’s work in the chain of diplomacy, first at the U.S. Information Agency and later as an upper-level member of the State Department’s apparatus, was different than, say, if he’d gotten on the corporate ladder at an insurance company (which he considered as a young man). In a foreign country, the people who represent the U.S. are under a different kind of scrutiny.
“As you go up the chain, one of the greatest responsibilities is that you are … the buck stops with you in terms of the welfare of the people in your embassy, the safety of people in your embassy,” says Asquino, who was in Uzbekistan, a neighbor of Afghanistan, the day terrorists commandeered passenger jets and rammed them into Americans’ sense of security in 2001.
Asquino’s writing style is easy to read, which you may not expect from someone who’s worked a lifetime in government: He peppers his memories with humor, some frustration, a little angst. He describes in detail how one day, Sept. 11, 2001, can change everything. One moment, you’re a public affairs officer in a central Asian backwater like Uzbekistan; the next you’re dealing with a rainstorm of reporters covering a global war on terror not very far away.
Grit and good performance eventually get rewarded; Asquino was named the U.S. ambassador to Equatorial Guinea, a small country in West Africa that once was a colony of Spain and might (to an American, at least) be otherwise forgotten except for one thing: It has oil, and lots of it. Its government is decidedly authoritarian.
That’s a tricky line to walk, and navigating it could be a book in itself, at least for political science geeks like me. But Asquino had more to tell, mainly about his own life.
And it’s been a life: a difficult and sometimes crushing relationship with his mother; a failed marriage; a battle with clinical depression; a search for happiness; and fortunately, a meeting in Romania with a Peace Corps volunteer named Jane, the woman he married and with whom he’s seen the world. She’s also not a bad first editor.
As he speaks of writing about his life, Asquino chuckles while describing potential topics with Jane. “I said, ‘Well, you know, I had all these previous women in my life,’ ” he says. “And she says, ‘Mark this is not a memoir about your girlfriends.’ ”
He’s thinking about writing more books with Jane, and I hope he does. That’d be fun. But the debut wasn’t bad: A guy from Providence finds a job that becomes a career that becomes a way to understand one’s self.
In other words, Mark Asquino traveled the world and found a way home.