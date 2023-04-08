Those of you who’ve been to the nation of Equatorial Guinea, please raise your hands.

OK, Mark Asquino, smart guy, you can join me at the front of the classroom. And you can stay there, alone, when we ask: “Who among you has served as an American foreign service officer in Spain, Romania, Chile, Sudan, Uzbekistan and a variety of other hot (and hotter) spots on the globe?”

Asquino, who’s got a pretty good sense of humor, might find that funny. At least I hope he does. A Santa Fe resident and board president of Global Santa Fe, the nonprofit culture connector, he’s written an insightful and easy-to-read memoir that not only punches a ticket on his many travels as a diplomat for the U.S. government, but deftly traces the intersections between a life and a job.

Phill Casaus is editor of The New Mexican.

Recommended for you