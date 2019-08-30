A few days ago, I was walking you down the aisle to your Chuppah, celebrating your union with your life-partner Mendel.
Let me tell you that our hearts are overflowing with pride, joy, nachas and gratitude to Almighty G-d that we reached this incredible milestone in your life.
We recall holding your tiny body for the first time 21 years ago. It was a huge step for our family, as you were the first one in our family to be born in New Mexico. We felt so proud that we had put down roots in this beautiful city and made a commitment to our community to help bring more of the light and joys of Judaism here. You were born as a Shlucha, an emissary to bring the Rebbe’s vision of a wholesome, loving, G-dly world to Santa Fe.
Ever since you were little, you have been doing just that and giving us so much nachas, joy and happiness.
Your desire to learn and grow catapulted you into adulthood early in life, as you decided you wanted to leave home at the tender age of 13 to study in a Jewish day school in Chicago. You’ve never looked back. You have grown into a wonderful young woman, a critical thinker with selfless dedication and commitment to the Jewish, Chassidic, ideals we hold so dear.
We can’t express enough, how proud we are of you.
You are continuing the wonderful legacy of Mesirat Nefesh, self-sacrifice and dedication, of our parents and grandparents. Chassidim, who — notwithstanding the oppression by the Russian Communist regime — kept the flame of yiddishkeit burning for themselves and for others and paid for it dearly with their lives. You always cared, and continue to care for our community, reaching out to individuals who may have some challenges with their Judaism, and showing them how meaningful a Torah life is.
And you do it all with a beautiful smile and a genuine happiness that just melts hearts; Simcha, joy, is your motto.
We are so overwhelmed with gratitude that you’ve found a wonderful partner with whom to build a Jewish home together, an open home, built on the foundation of Chesed, loving kindness.
We’ve come to know your groom Mendel (not to be confused with your brother, Mendel); we are filled with gratitude, that by all accounts he definitely is your Bashert; you were destined for each other.
You requested that we celebrate your wedding in Santa Fe, because you cared that our community should witness and partake in this awesome celebration — a true, joyous Chassidic wedding, never to be forgotten.
And while you’re leaving us and moving away, we see it more as you’re bringing in another child and sibling to the family. Seeing you and Mendel together, we are certain that he will add joy and light to our family.
If you do it right, your marriage will be a reflection of the divine marriage. If you cherish each other, selflessly care for each other, have a clear holy purpose in the marriage, then your two souls will merge and be fused. Then your home will be an abode for the holy Shechina to dwell among you.
Based on what we’ve seen, you and Mendel are poised to establish this kind of home together. A loving, spiritual home, on the foundation of Torah and Mitzvot as they are illuminated by the light of Torah, Chassidic teachings of old.
Thank you for being who you are and giving us so much nachas. May G-d bless you to continue growing together and be blessed with many children to continue making this world a much brighter, G-dly one.
With much love. Mazal tov!
Rabbi Berel Levertov is the rabbi at the Santa Fe Jewish Center-Chabad. His daughter, Rivky, was married on Tuesday, Aug. 27, at Buffalo Thunder.