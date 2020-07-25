I like history, so it was always hard to understand why others gave the subject such a wide berth in high school.
Then it hit me last week: Rob Martinez wasn’t their teacher.
Looking for something, anything, positive to come out of COVID-19? Check out Martinez’s Facebook page or YouTube channel, as he delivers what amounts to New Mexico history in a box — juicy, edible, 10-minute lectures on how we became … well, us.
It’s Wayne’s World simple — just a cellphone camera and a topic to talk about (“Episode 26: Decolonizing and Diego de Vargas”), all done at Martinez’s home office in Albuquerque, where he bivouacs as the virus keeps state employees home.
“This COVID-19 thing has forced me to rethink how to be the state historian,” he says. “It made me rethink how to be a public historian.”
From a consumer perspective, necessity has become the mother of innovation. And Martinez, 56, may have hit a gold mine, particularly in the age of pandemic. He talks about New Mexico’s past in the way we all should have learned it. This spare, one-man show — south of folksy, east of too-friendly, west of prefabbed and definitely way north of Dullsville — is spot-on. He has a way of making a listener feel as if he actually just got done interviewing Po’Pay or de Vargas, or just as important, a lot of other people who never got written about.
And that’s a good thing, because it’s not just the leaders who create history, it’s the followers as well. As much as anything, that’s the hook: Martinez’s presentations aren’t just about dates and names and politics, but about a researched vibe of the times.
“Riots,” he notes, referring to dissent of 2020 and 1680, “are the language of the unheard.”
Add it all up, and there’s something compelling in the package. And it’s working, because his page-view counts are in the thousands, which is probably way more than he’d have gotten if he had just thrown open the doors and invited people to an in-person lecture on, say, Tuesday night.
“It’s sort of changed how I interact with the New Mexican public,” he says.
The summer of ’20 may long be remembered when the state starts taking history class again, what with protests and the removal of statues and monuments and sincere questions about how much our past does — or should — affect daily lives. Martinez, who spent years researching not just the events but the minute details that led to monumental moments like the Pueblo Revolt or the Entrada, has an almost Google-like command of the subjects.
But he acknowledges the comments he sees below his presentations give him food for thought.
“I do notice with comments on the Facebook page … that people are open,” he says. “Yes, some are obstinate, but some are very open. And that’s what history is all about. I hear, ‘The winners always write the history,’ but I like to break that down. Actually, there’s a lot of different perspectives in history.”
Martinez’s worldview, or maybe more accurately, state view, was shaped not by words or old writings, but by sound. At his core, he’s a musician and for years played in a band called Los Reyes de Albuquerque, a group founded by his father, the late Roberto Martinez. Lauded for its performances of traditional New Mexican music, Los Reyes was known far and wide in places small and big. It even performed in the movie The Milagro Beanfield War.
After graduating from Sandia High in Albuquerque, Rob Martinez says his dad encouraged him to become an engineer. But sons always walk their own paths, which led him to a business degree; a couple of crazy jobs he didn’t like; a stay in Los Angeles where he tried his hand in the music business; a master’s degree at the University of New Mexico in Latin American Studies with an emphasis on Spanish Colonial New Mexico; a 10-year stint teaching history at Rio Rancho High; and then finally, eventually, to the Office of the State Historian.
He was named state historian in 2019.
Funny how things work out. Martinez and I attended the same high school and graduated the same year. If we had classes together — the place was a small city, 3,000 students, all looking for a way to the nearest McDonald’s — neither of us remember.
I know one thing. My New Mexico history class washed over me like water flowing over rocks. Martinez’s stayed with him for a lifetime.
And though it took time for him to get there, the past drives his days.
History, he says with a laugh, “replaced the idea I was meant to be a rock star.”
