Una mañana, Canutito happened to find una caja vieja inside el ropero de su grama. He opened the old box en el closet and he found the strangest blouse en ella. La blusa looked como una ordinary white blouse pero tenía all kinds of writing por todas partes; era una blusa con muchos autographs.
Lo que era more strange es que los autógrafos said strange cosas como: “2 cute 2 be 4-gotten” and “keep up tus cool ways and you’ll travel. ’ ” Canutito grabbed la blusa and hurried hacia la cocina dónde su grama estaba sewing en la máquina de coser. He put it down in front de ella and he read: “Roses are red; violets are blue; algunos poemas hacen rhyme pero this one doesn’t — jir, jir, jir (ha, ha, ha).”
“¿Qué es esta cosa, grama?” he asked her mientras que she snipped un pedazo de thread de la máquina de coser.
“Well, I’ll be darned!” Grama Cuca said, mientras que hacía handle la blusa. “I haven’t seen esta cosa vieja desde que I wore it once en el junior high. In those days, we used to have días diferentes, just for fun. Por ejemplo, cuando entrábamos en el seventh grade por la primera vez, teníamos un Initiation Day when we would have to wear cosas curiosas como boys usando túnicos o girls vestidas como flappers or bathing beauties. Los upper classmen nos hacían initiate by making us do cosas como haciendo duck-walk or picking up un peanut del suelo con la boca or kissing la mano de una mestra. Todo era just in fun.”
“It does sound como muncho fon, grama!” Canutito agreed.
“A veces we used to have sock hops en el gym al medio día. We would take off our chinelas or our chanclas and dance around como locos en el gym floor,” grama said.
“¿Qué eran las chinelas y las chanclas, grama?” Canutito asked her. “Were they things como dresses and underwear?”
“Heavens no, m’hijo,” grama smiled at his innocence. “Las chinelas were what we used to call our dress shoes y las chanclas eran our old worn out saddle shoes. Y una vez al año we used to have Field Day donde hacíamos races como el three-legged race o el pile-your-shoes race o el tug of war entre las clases. Y pa homecoming day we would watch a los del high school do un snake dance around the plaza y en la noche hacían una bonfire y hacían yell out cheers como ‘Falcons, Falcons, who are they? Great big elephants stuffed con hay. Tigers, Tigers, who are they? Los best little fellows en el USA!’ ”
“It sounds como que you really loved school, grama,” Canutito said.
“I really did, m’hijo,” she replied. El último día right before summer school, las muchachas would wear sus blusas más viejas and they would let a todos sus amigos escribir sus autographs en ellas. Esos eran los good ol’ days.”
Canutito smiled as he picked up la blusa vieja toda rayada and he understood why his grama had cherished it por todos esos años. Suddenly en un corner de a blusa he spotted some small letters que decían: ‘tú eres la toughest chick en toda la escuela’.
He asked grama, “¿Quién escribió ese interesting complimento, grama?”
Grama looked at it and softly she said: “¡Ese era tu grampo!” …
