Every time I sit down with an attorney, I’m impelled to tell a lawyer joke. It’s a great way to break the ice — or in some cases, shorten the interview.
This time, the joke was on me.
David Walther offered none of the affectations, emitted none of the stereotypes, that cling to members of his profession like lint to a thousand-dollar suit. His eyes didn’t bounce around the room. His cellphone didn’t buzz. I could be wrong, but I’m pretty sure he wasn’t surreptitiously thinking about another case, a juicy fight to pick, an affront to avenge.
All he did was sip his coffee, tell stories from a life well-lived — including 60 years of practicing law, 60 — and enjoy the morning.
Given that he’s 84, you’d think Walther would be sort of an emeritus presence at his downtown Santa Fe firm, Walther, Bennett, Mayo, Honeycutt.
But Walther, a divorce attorney, by no means is a delegator.
“I’ve got maybe 10, 12 cases; most of them are very quiet,” he says. “The ones that are really active are three or four.”
He specializes in an arm of the law that often is a maelstrom of emotion, recriminations, bitterness. I had a friend tell me once that divorce was a 15-round heavyweight fight, every single day. Friends, family, colleagues and occasional adversaries say Walther never lets any of that get on him. Or, perhaps more to the point, never lets any of that back up on the process of advocacy. And maybe, decency.
“You could trust him, let your guard down, think about how you could get this case done. He did that a lot,” says Janet Clow, a retired Santa Fe attorney who’s known Walther for decades and has been opposing counsel. “With him, you could get together with your clients and talk it through, and do it in a way where … lawyers often position and posture and get defensive, afraid they’re going to be taken advantage of. With David, we’d let our guard down and just work with the clients.”
For his part, Walther says he’s loved the profession almost from the moment he stepped into the law school at Marquette University in Milwaukee. “I got onto the bus at night,” he says of the conclusion of his second day, “and I was happier than I’d ever been.”
Thus began a career worthy of a screenplay. Walther did appellate work in his home state of Wisconsin, represented clients on civil rights and desegregation cases, and even ran for mayor of Milwaukee as an anti-war candidate (he lost). He helped his late brother Stephen start a magazine for amateur astronomers and even served as the publisher after Stephen’s death from a brain tumor in the late 1970s.
But after going through a divorce of his own and maybe looking for a fresh start, Walther left Wisconsin and headed to New Mexico in 1986. He founded his own firm in Santa Fe, and later, was on the ground floor of a dispute-resolution model called collaborative practice. In it, the parties in a divorce have to sign an agreement they won’t go to court, plus agree to have only one expert in on key topics of the negotiation.
At its core, it’s meant to lessen the bruises of divorce for both sides.
Easy to say, not easy to do. But Gretchen Walther, David’s youngest child and herself a local divorce attorney, says her father’s ability to lower the temperature is an experience to behold.
“It’s pretty amazing to watch him,” she says. “What I’ve learned from him — and sometimes I don’t do it well, but I’ve tried — is the approach he has to calming things down, not firing things up. He has this calm, casual way about talking to them [clients] about the problems. … And yet, he’s not cold and distant. In a lot of ways, he’s connecting to their distress.”
Walther does have an amazing set of ears. I went through the tape of a one-hour, six-minute interview, and he did as much listening as talking. Actually, more.
Clow, herself a 43-year veteran of the law, verifies the superpower.
“He doesn’t let things bother him,” she says. “That’s how he can do it. He’s somebody that everybody likes. And he really does love the law; finds it intriguing and interesting.”
Walther, who has six kids (four are attorneys) is nonplussed when people gently ask him about when he’ll hang it up. He recalls that when he came to New Mexico, he was 50 — too young to retire, still in love with the law.
It’s more than 34 years later, and nothing’s changed.
“He’s really sharp and smart; that’s what makes him happy and vital,” Gretchen says.
As we swap stories at coffee, it’s apparent the lawyer in the brown linen sports coat — Jimmy Stewart would have played him in the movie — is still young and in love with the profession that helped define his life. He says he continues to get a kick out of mentoring young attorneys and dealing with the “delightful issues that come up” with clients.
He stops for a moment.
“I’d like to tell you some of them,” he says with a smile. “But that might identify the client.”
And then he went back to listening.
