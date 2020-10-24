Javier Gonzales is 54 years old, weighs 210 pounds and needs to work on his blood pressure.
That doesn’t sound like a big compliment, let alone a reason for hope, but it is.
It’s a set of facts that means Gonzales, the former mayor of Santa Fe, has a future to hone — a single, 24-hour period at a time.
It didn’t look that way a few months ago.
There’s no way to pretty this up, so here goes:
In the late spring, Gonzales said he found himself struggling with pain in his hip and a loss of energy in his life. Had to be an injury from riding a horse, right? Had to be middle age tracking him down.
But the nagging throb — and the need for daytime naps — wouldn’t go away, so Gonzales took a trip to the doctor, which led to blood tests, which led to scans, which led to …
The diagnosis.
Stage 4 cancer — a tumor lurking near one of Gonzales’ kidneys; a mass that had metastasized to his pelvic area.
“Unless a person has gone through it, and obviously, so many people have, it’s hard to understand,” he said Wednesday. “There’s really that moment, that state of shock and confusion. And then very quickly trying to assess what it means for you and certainly what it means for your family.”
Move the dial ahead a few months. Javier Gonzales, consummate politician, has found a new focus in his life. The proud owner of a new job — he was announced as the head of the St. Vincent Hospital Foundation last week — and even prouder father of two daughters, he’s working to enjoy every single moment, knowing full well every one of them is precious.
“With each conversation, it gets easier and easier to talk about it,” he said. “Early on, it was very hard to talk without bawling my eyes out. You’re crushed, your sense of optimism and hope for the future … early on, it’s just completely crushed. It wasn’t there. But as I got better, thank God, that optimism built, that hope grew, my journey and my faith and understanding some of the teachings through the faith helped elevate my hope and my optimism.
“It’s exciting. I’m enjoying this space for as long as I possibly, possibly can. A person shouldn’t have to be diagnosed with cancer to look at the blessings in their life, to bow their head and give thanks for it. And to believe that they have within their power how to view and confront some of the challenges of the world, but also be able to enjoy some of the blessings it can provide.”
Gonzales was blessed at the time of the diagnosis: He had a job at Descartes Labs, one he said he’d enjoyed greatly since leaving the mayor’s office in 2018. But as he went through his initial treatments, he also found himself pulled toward what was happening with medicine in general and what was going on at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center, which unveiled a much-ballyhooed partnership with the Mayo Clinic.
As the summer rolled into fall, and Gonzales’ infusion therapy began to pay dividends — his post-diagnosis weight had fallen to 175 pounds, only to rise as he began to feel better — he and Christus St. Vincent CEO Lillian Montoya began to talk about the opening at the foundation, which raises money for the hospital on a variety of fronts.
Pre-diagnosis, he knew he wanted to help people, he said. It’s one of the things that led him to his old life, politics. But after walking through the doors of a hospital as a patient — understanding the fear and worries his fellow patients feel — the experience was life-changing. Revelatory. Sure, it’ll help him tell the story of the hospital to potential donors. But it’s probably helped Gonzales bring his own story into stark relief.
“With the time, certainly that I have in this world, I want to be able to make sure I’m putting every bit of effort into making sure where I can add value, where I can bring positive impact,” he said. “I want to be a part of that.”
Gonzales doesn’t really talk much about prognosis. He is frank about what he faces — the cancer is advanced. But he also knows how he feels, which is good. Good enough to take on a new job. Good enough to revel in his kids, Cameron and Cadence. Good enough to talk about the life that’s ahead, not the one he used to have. He’s not headed back to politics.
“If there’s a place where I’ve gone to, it’s that place of peace about where my purpose should be,” he said.
There are still things to conquer, of course. Cancer, for one. And then there’s that other issue.
“I’m getting heavier and I’ve got blood pressure problems,” Javier Gonzales said with a laugh. “Now I’ve got real-world problems.”
