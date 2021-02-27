When we last left Felicia Sanchez in the spring of 2020, she was under fire and overwrought — an out-of-work small-business owner pummeled by the pandemic and circumstances beyond her control.
She was worried and anxious, but defiant. She didn’t say it this way, but every word she spoke in April made it clear: Ain’t no coronavirus big enough to keep her down.
It’s 10 months later, and Sanchez’s circumstances haven’t changed a bit — and yet, at the same time, are completely different. The fret, the nerves, are still evident. But what hurts to hear is the sound of defeat in her voice.
It’s there. It’s there.
Her haircutting business, Nick’s Barber Shop, is gone. Closed for a time, then opened under limitations for much of the past year, Sanchez said the shop couldn’t attract enough customers to allow her to keep up the rent. She’d been in operation for eight years and made a go of it, too. But at the end of January, finally overwhelmed by COVID-19 and state health orders stemming from it, she closed the doors for good.
Since then, she’s found herself looking for a new place to cut hair — a renter of a booth, not the owner of a shop. Fortunately, she discovered a place to land — is there anything more valuable than a good barber? — but it’s not the same.
“I’ll be working at somebody else’s business,” Sanchez, 57, says glumly. “I take pride in what I do, that won’t be different. But I won’t be able to take pride in being a business owner anymore.”
All across New Mexico and America, there are people like Felicia Sanchez, the smallest of the small-business operators. And while I give great credit to the Legislature and governor for raining down assistance in the past two sessions (one special, one regular), I don’t think they would kid you: It’s not enough to help everyone.
Worse, there are times when help can boomerang. That’s what conked Sanchez on the head about a little more than a week ago, when she received a euphemistically titled Notice of Determination and Overpayment from the Department of Workforce Solutions informing her she owed $8,150 because she’d received too much money in unemployment compensation for the 21/2-month period she was out of work in the first shutdown last spring.
For more than a week, Sanchez agonized. Finally, she called the Governor’s Office and after several frightening days got a call from Workforce Solutions that indicated the notice likely was a mistake. That was good news, of course, but it doesn’t give back a week of worry.
“It was frustrating still,” she says, “but I was happy. I try not to hold too much negative stuff, it’s not good for you, physically and mentally. And I’m happy, grateful that somebody did listen to the emails, read them and hear me — and they’d talk to other people. … But it’s not done until it’s done.”
Several times, she talked about how grateful she was that there was some assistance out there; that people do care. But it’s clear that as she’s sailed into the middle of maelstrom, her patience — or is it innocence? — is gone. A few weeks ago, Felicia Sanchez could say she was the proprietor of a minority-owned, female-owned business. Those days are over, and it hurts.
She’s found a landing spot at a place called Trove Beauty Bar on St. Francis and will start in April. She believes many of her customers from Nick’s will follow her and, hopefully, be joined by people who feared entering businesses during the pandemic.
She emits flashes of hope on this new life: Running your own business is hard, never-ending, a worry a minute. The paperwork is a nightmare. The insurance, the overhead … it’s not easy. Maybe a new start at a new place will be OK.
“For me, maybe it works better in case we’re shut down again,” she says. “Maybe that way I’m paying less and not losing as much.”
I couldn’t tell if Sanchez was trying to convince me or convince herself. Maybe both. And there’s nothing wrong with that. It’s what the pandemic has done to a lot of people — flipped the world on its ear and deleting the equilibrium we all lived by.
I asked her how she’s dealt with the death of her dream. Sanchez paused a couple of seconds, then said this:
“I did fulfill it a couple, three times: in Florida, Albuquerque, Santa Fe. Now, I guess I’m older, and it’s opened my eyes — you can work so hard for something, and even then, your dream can be shattered. And then the system is not equipped, or wasn’t equipped … it wasn’t in order to cover people like us. They scrambled, but even then, it was a mess. Even to last week.”
