Resilience is defined as “the process of adapting well in the face of adversity or trauma, the ability to bounce back after difficulty.”
This is the story of a special dog named Baron. Baron is a 1½-year-old American pit bull terrier. He is being fostered for Bridging the Worlds by Linda Pedelty and Joey Wilson (Yes, he’s my brother).
The story begins in Burns Flat, Okla. (The name, for the curious, is based on an old post office named Burns and how flat that part of Oklahoma is). Burns Flat is
440 miles from Santa Fe via Amarillo, Texas.
This is the town where Baron’s journey to Santa Fe began. As with many rescues like Baron, details of his various rescue stops aren’t fully known. However, we know he started in a shelter in Oklahoma. He was adopted once but was left behind when that person moved and the dog landed with another rescue organization. He almost had a home at that point, but that adoption fell through when it was discovered he had heartworm, and his outlook was grim. He was scheduled for euthanasia.
But there are angels in the world.
Beverly Antaeus of Bridging the Worlds Animal Sanctuary heard through her network that this sweet boy was in danger of being euthanized and agreed to take him. His third chance.
The next angel, Linda Marple, a dog rescuer, got in her truck and drove to Amarillo to pick up Baron.
Baron came to Bridging the Worlds, and everyone expected that he’d be treated for heartworm and put up for adoption. But it was not to be. Despite love and care there, he had difficulty integrating with the other rescues. It was clear that after being treated for heartworm by the veterinarians at Española Humane, he would have to find a calmer place to recuperate. A quiet foster home was needed.
Let’s stop and think about this puppy’s life so far.
Never had a permanent home, shuttled from shelter to shelter. No attachment to any human or place lasting longer than a few months — all this during the most formative time in a dog’s life. It would be natural to assume that all this could lead to a bad outcome in terms of socialization with people and dogs.
Enter the foster parents. A foster’s job is to care for a dog until he or she can find a permanent home, usually within a few weeks. In Baron’s case, because he was being treated for heartworm, it was also vital to keep him calm and his heart rate down.
The question for Linda and Joey was, could Baron overcome his past? Could he bounce back from the chaos of his first few months?
Experienced dog guardians, the couple prepared for a difficult dog.
Baron came into their house and he was cautious. And the word that Linda and Joey both used was, he was earnest — as if he was sincerely trying to understand what was expected of him now.
After a few days, his sweet and affectionate nature came out. He was crawling onto laps, couches, beds and getting under covers. When Joey and Linda had company, he’d sit in the middle and pay attention to whomever was talking.
Weeks later, he’s turned into a bright and goofy pit bull.
He’s not out of the woods. He still is hypervigilant when someone is at the front door. He is terrified of trucks and loud noises. But he has come so far for a puppy that has been through so much.
Now, almost three months into fostering, Linda, Joey and Baron have relaxed joyfully into their roles and relationship. Baron is another dog saved by this incredible, informal network of dog rescuers and fosters.
There are a few takeaways. First, dogs are resilient. Most can bounce back from difficult and traumatic circumstances given enough love, patience and routine. (Note: People and dogs recovering from trauma do not need chaos in their new lives.)
Finally, Linda and Joey lost their two elderly dogs during the pandemic. As most dog guardians know, it is a hole in your heart. The only way to help heal that hole is usually with another dog. But that can be hard. There is guilt and sadness. But then a dog like Baron appears at the doorstep. He jumps up onto laps. Maybe he licks faces. And the hole begins to heal.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.