This dessert will remind you of one of America’s favorite candy bars in a size big enough to share with friends.

 Courtesy Vera Dawson

Peanut butter and chocolate — a marriage made in heaven. And, in this dessert, the pairing will remind you of one of America’s favorite candy bars in a size big enough to share with friends. An extra-large shortbread cookie, flavored with brown sugar, is buried under sweetened peanut butter, beaten until it’s as soft and smooth as frosting, and crowned with a rich, dark chocolate ganache and an optional sprinkling of chopped peanuts. So simple, so universally appealing.

The recipe is quite straightforward; very little can go wrong. Just be sure to use peanut butter with a taste and texture you love and to top it with high-quality chocolate; chocolate chips melt differently and won’t work here. Don’t have canola oil? Use any mildly flavored vegetable oil instead.

Peanut butter and chocolate cookie cake

