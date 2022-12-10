To help Lilliana Griego’s annual Christmas toy drive to benefit the Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center Pediatric Unit is hosting a new, unwrapped toy drop-off from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Fraternal Order of Police, 3300 Calle Maria Luisa, No. 3. For information, call 505-231-4409 or 505-930-0147

Phill Casaus is editor of The New Mexican.

