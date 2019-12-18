What is it they say about it always being darkest before the dawn?
Perhaps dawn has arrived for the University of New Mexico football program in the form of an Albuquerque native — a graduate of Valley High School and UNM, someone with ties to best run of success the Lobos had in the last 55 years — who wants the job of resurrecting it.
Danny Gonzales, whose mentor, Rocky Long, predicted more than a decade ago that he would be the head coach at his alma mater, became that man officially Wednesday, and it might end up being the best thing the athletic department did since hiring Steve Alford for the men's basketball program.
Oh, Gonzales said all the right things — this was the head coaching job he wanted all along, thanking Eddie Nuñez for reaching out to him and his dad multiple times, that he wants to bring home that elusive conference championship and rebuild the UNM brand — but there was a sincerity behind that that made you believe him. It makes you want to root for him and for the football program, and not just because this might be the last stand for competitive football at UNM.
Gonzales is the local kid coming home, trying to put his stamp not just on a program but a career. He's everything that a good deal of New Mexicans want, with the caveat that if he succeeds, there will be a segment of the population waiting to pounce on every misstep and every failure just to puncture the fairy-tale narrative. Because it's New Mexico, right?
Gonzales also checks all the right boxes. He's a defensive-minded coach, just like Long and Bob Davie. UNM has done well with that.
He is young and energetic, which is exactly what the community needs to re-engage with a program that saw its worst attendance figures in almost 30 years.
He has a fire that reminds you of Long, but a temperament that is reminiscent of Dennis Franchione — the man who reminded us all that building a program is a marathon, not a sprint. And you bet your bottom dollar that Gonzales noted that to the masses Wednesday.
He talked about recruiting New Mexico athletes, but not just to placate a portion of the population which wants that. Gonzales is an example of giving local kids a shot. No, he didn't go to the NFL like Brian Urlacher or Ryan Cook, but he parlayed his time and effort into a role with the Lobos. Then, he took advantage of the opportunity and did something with it beyond the field (although he merely went to the sidelines instead of on it).
Gonzales is a success story that will get local players' attention. He made a point of mentioning some of the best UNM teams during his time as an assistant from 1999-2008 had local players in key roles (DonTrell Moore, Kole McKamey, Hank Baskett and Nick Speegle come to mind).
To be honest, the talent pool of players in New Mexico is better than it ever has been, and it needs to be mined by the state's flagship university. Gonzales already started reaching out by making a last-ditch appeal to Albuquerque La Cueva speedy receiver Connor O'Toole, but he remained steadfast in going to Utah.
It's the first of many losses Gonzales will take on the recruiting trail, but it won't be the last time he swings for the fences.
For once, UNM has the coach it deserves, as well as the one it needs.
Here's hoping that the days ahead become brighter.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.