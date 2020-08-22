When they asked Derrick Lente of Sandia Pueblo to cast his state’s nominating votes for president before a national television audience, he did just what you’d expect from a 42-year-old farmer.
Lente got his best suit out of the closet.
Only Lente’s best suit wasn’t a suit at all — at least not the tailored, three-piece, $500 variety. Instead, he wore a simple pair of pants with a white shirt, adorned by a Native-inspired brocade and coral-red cuffs and collar. His belt was a matching red; his necklace turquoise.
It is the traditional dress for celebration at Sandia Pueblo.
“When I got married, that’s what I wore,” Lente said a couple days after he spoke to a nation in two languages for about 30 seconds and imbued many closer to home with a sense of unmistakable pride. “I’m not a suit and tie guy, anyway.”
Fame in America has a 30-second expiration date these days, but there are moments — thanks to YouTube, perhaps — when it can seem to last much longer. Lente’s appearance during the Democratic National Convention, part of a 50-states-plus-territories relay that identified just how big and diverse and special this country can be, was probably one of the highlights of the whole election season.
Framed in the gloaming of a summer evening by the Sandia Mountains, Lente introduced New Mexico’s nearly two-dozen tribes and pueblos, and added the delegate count — Joe Biden 42, Bernie Sanders 4. But it really wasn’t about the words or numbers. It was about the image and the scene — and maybe, the validation. New Mexico was one of several states to be represented by Native speakers, but Lente’s moment seemed riveting, electric.
And in the days following the broadcast, his phone has been red-hot.
“It’s overwhelming,” he said. “There’s not enough words for me to describe the honor.”
Democratic Party officials didn’t pick Derrick Lente off the tractor, of course. A state representative with a compelling background and a reputation as earnest and hardworking, he’s probably being groomed for some kind of political stardom. But there’s a genuine grit to his story. He grew up at Sandia Pueblo — “a dusty, pueblo boy,” he said — and graduated from Bernalillo High School, where his academic work sent him to … Albuquerque TV-I, now Central New Mexico Community College.
Determined to grind away, Lente eventually received a bachelor’s degree from the University of New Mexico and a law degree as well. From there, he got into business and did well enough to come back to the land and become a farmer.
And that’s where Democratic Party Chairwoman Marg Elliston found Lente a couple of weeks ago as the party’s 30-second nomination video took shape.
“I was in the field, irrigating that day and the phone rings,” Lente recalled. “It was the chairwoman of the party, asking if I could help them out because they were doing a virtual roll call for the DNC. And I said, ‘Yeah, sure.’ “
Lente said he spoke with leaders at the pueblo and others. He wanted the video shoot to take place on pueblo land, but was careful not to create a free advertisement for its nearby resort and casino. After selecting a site near its golf course, with the hulking Sandias in the background, all that was left to do was shave 42 seconds of words down to 30. Not easy. Not when there is so much to say to a nation — but also to friends and neighbors who live next door, down the road or across the state.
“See, for me, it’s an honor and I know it comes from sincerity,” Lente said. “I know there are a number of children at any one of the villages who are just like me; they know about social dysfunction or not having the financial resources that might make them comfortable. If I can be an influence on those kids coming up, what an honor that is — and it’s not just about Native Americans but for children all across the state.
“I wanted them to know you don’t have to be the richest, smartest, most handsome,” he continued. “But if you never forget where you come from, people today appreciate sincerity and originality. If you can combine those two things … I think that’s why the party asked me to do it. I want to stand true to my values. It’s not about party affiliation. It’s that I’m a New Mexican and a Native American New Mexican.”
Can you get all that in 30 seconds? Maybe, maybe not.
But on the internet today, there’s an image of a man standing in front of a mountain, wearing his wedding suit and saying hello to a nation that spans from Honolulu to Portland, Maine, to the Pueblo of Sandia.
For a lot of people, it’s a picture worth a thousand words.
