I hope everyone had the opportunity to watch President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s address to Congress on Wednesday. I must say it was one of the most moving and inspiring events I’ve ever seen or heard. I’m not ashamed to say my wife and I had tears in our eyes throughout. I hope our country and the rest of the sane world never flag in support of this incredibly brave and resolute Ukraine and its truly heroic leader. And I hope the cowards in our own government look at themselves in their mirrors after hearing this incredible man, find their spines and remember what true patriotism is; to put country over self.

MacKenzie Allen

Santa Fe

