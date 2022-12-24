I hope everyone had the opportunity to watch President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s address to Congress on Wednesday. I must say it was one of the most moving and inspiring events I’ve ever seen or heard. I’m not ashamed to say my wife and I had tears in our eyes throughout. I hope our country and the rest of the sane world never flag in support of this incredibly brave and resolute Ukraine and its truly heroic leader. And I hope the cowards in our own government look at themselves in their mirrors after hearing this incredible man, find their spines and remember what true patriotism is; to put country over self.
MacKenzie Allen
Santa Fe
On-the-job equity
Fairness is in the eye of the beholder. Have all those state employees seeking to work from home considered the job requirements for those in blue-collar occupations, food and other retail markets, hospitals, police and fire departments, and elsewhere in the service sector in New Mexico? They have no option other than to be present in the workplace for at least eight hours per day and, therefore, must make arrangements for many conveniences, including child care, benefiting those working remotely.
Perhaps there are some jobs that can be carried out efficiently away from the office. Does that ensure the greater good of the public at large? Many of us have dealt with long wait times on the phone, only to reach a person who is unable to carry out a simple request while in the background a dog might be barking or a child demanding attention. Studies of the costs and benefits of working at home seem, to date, inconclusive at best. But the insistence of some public employees that it is only fair their positions include the right to determine where and when they work warrants a second look.
Donald Lamm
Santa Fe
A firearms ban
Mayor Alan Webber’s call for the city to ban firearms from some city buildings to keep facilities safe from gun violence will do just the opposite, as well as violate the state constitution. Regarding placing signs stating firearms are not allowed, City Councilor Michael Garcia correctly asked, “Do we really feel this is going to stop somebody with ill intent from performing horrific, horrific acts?” Furthermore, a 1986 amendment to the state constitution states that, “No municipality or county shall regulate, in any way, an incident of the right to keep and bear arms.” Many state residents have obtained their legal concealed-carry permit by taking two days of classroom instruction and then qualifying at a range with a state-certified instructor. To deny their right to protect their families in city facilities is reckless and immoral.
Michael Roybal
Las Cruces
The light returns
Over the years, I have become ever more dedicated to celebrating winter solstice. I find solace in the predictable order residing in the skies. Humankind has tracked the skies since the beginning of time. Discoveries continue to be made from ancient structures that our distant ancestors used to orient themselves to the movements of the sun and moon and stars. However, humankind has not learned how to live with one another with kindness and peace. As a species, we don’t live in a world of reciprocity. We fail miserably in our stewardship of our only home, Earth.
We vilify our differences. We wantonly destroy, maim, rape, starve and kill one another over artificially constructed boundaries and ideologies. We seek raw power over one another. I do not ignore the profound forces at work that seek a kinder world, but the struggle for dominance continues unabated. In the skies, day gives way to night; seasons alternate seamlessly with one another. I don’t have to be tied to my Celtic roots, or be pagan or a witch, to look to the skies for the faithful return of light on winter solstice. I remain forever grateful to the “light” for its illumination of possibilities and for its restoration of hope.