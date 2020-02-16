New Mexico has an important opportunity to improve the health of New Mexicans by addressing the latest threats from tobacco. Kudos to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham for placing tobacco control on the call for this Legislative session.
Youth use of tobacco products is a public health crisis. The most recent survey of state high school students, in 2017, found that 25 percent reported current e-cigarette use. We need to do everything we can to prevent the short and long-term impacts of this epidemic, including the economic harms — tobacco costs New Mexico $844 million a year!
Senate Bill 131/House Bill 195, the Tobacco Products Act, offered an opportunity to pass an effective law that will reduce tobacco-related harms. A critical part of this proposed legislation would have allowed allow local control, giving communities the ability to adopt stronger measures than the state law. That was removed in the House Taxation and Revenue Committee.
As Santa Fe City Councilor Jamie Cassutt-Sanchez wrote in her testimony to the Senate, “When states block local governments from passing [stronger] laws, it can hurt communities most where the need is greatest.”
Shelley Mann-Lev
Santa Fe
No longer a Democrat
I was once a true blue Democrat. I didn’t vote for Donald Trump. However, I have watched the many amazing things he has done — I do mean amazing — from catching pedophiles, prison reform, trade with China, eliminating terrorist leaders, and the economy being in constant growth. The list goes on and on.
Watching my once-beloved Democrats go after Trump like rabid dogs, I came to realize I can no longer be a Democrat. The media has done wonders to make comatose those who believe in its power against Trump. Wake up. We have a truly wonderful president.
Tobi Wilde
Santa Fe
Turn down hyperbole
In former Republican candidate for governor Steve Pearce’s My View (“President Trump is forever acquitted, bound for reelection,” My View, Feb. 9) I read: partisan hoax, vendetta, sham, weakest, do-nothing, wasted, witch hunt, obsessed, partisan charade, complete nonsense, baseless, sold out and partisan power grab, among other inflammatory words. I would like to suggest that we might be able to get along better if Pearce would turn down the hyperbole.
Keith Anderson
Santa Fe
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.