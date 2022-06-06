On May 24, an 18-year-old man, armed with an AR-15 assault rifle and 375 rounds of 5.56-caliber ammunition, entered Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, and slaughtered 19 defenseless children and two teachers. This horrible but preventable episode lasted an excruciating 90 minutes before the gunman was finally killed. Three days after this massacre, The National Rifle Association’s Institute for Legislative Action held its annual meeting in Houston. Former President Donald Trump headlined a star-studded cast of political heavyweights attending this meeting, along with Texas Senator Ted Cruz; Gov. Greg Abbott of the great state of Texas cancelled his plans to attend.
Two days later, on Sunday, May 29, less than a week after the shooting, President Joe Biden visited Uvalde to console and comfort the grieving families of the victims. The contrast between the value systems of the Republican and Democratic Parties could not be more stark. Given this fact, perhaps the best way to honor the victims of this tragedy would be for all of us who truly do value human life to vote, in droves, for Democratic candidates up and down the ballot in the November midterm election. Gun violence must end. Let’s make our voices heard. We must vote to prevent any further carnage and to commemorate the lives of these children and their heroic teachers.
David van Helsteyn
Santa Fe
Use weapons safely
My dad and my drill sergeant would have kicked my ... if I had waved guns around as GOP Rep. Greg Steube did during a recent Congressional hearing. I am aware he claims he was at his home (it was a virtual hearing), and he claims he is allowed to do whatever he wants in his own home. Please, Rep. Steube, take a gun safety course. I am not against people owning weapons. I am against stupidity. I can be arrested in multiple cities around the U.S. if I carry a knife with a blade longer than 6 inches, yet I can carry a firearm that can injure or kill multiple people within seconds. Please explain?
Loren Johnson
Santa Fe
Insane not to act
Many politicians try to explain away the mass shootings in Buffalo, N.Y., and Uvalde, Texas, and so many other places as mainly mental health problems. But what about the mental health of these same, mostly Republican, politicians, who refuse to ban military-style assault weapons and the purchase of unlimited rounds of ammunition and impose basic background checks, among many other reasonable restrictions on gun ownership.
Jerry Labinger
Eldorado
President for all
GOP State Senate Minority Leader Greg Baca is no leader! Baca's quote at the end of the article ("Biden plans to visit N.M. next week," June 4) is an embarrassment to him and hence, the State of New Mexico he represents. This isn't the president's government, this is our government, and, despite what was seemingly a bad decision and execution of prescribed burns, no one intentionally set out to have these fires run out of control. I don't question the heart of the president, but I certainly question Baca's heart (and mindset). Maybe he needs to have open eyes and ears, rather than repeatedly being disrespectful of others.
Alan Natowitz
Santa Fe
Thanks, first responders
This is a shout out to the Santa Fe Fire Department for my 911 non-emergency emergency; to wit: the hanging crossbar on Public Service Company of New Mexico power pole #91 over my apartment. PNM was unreachable. The fire truck and crew and rescue truck hung out until an hour or so later when the PNM crew arrived. The PNM crew not only fixed no. 91, but also one pole east. The right lower support had been hanging since I moved here in 2012, and reported it. So kudos and stay safe in what is already a wicked season.
Nancy Honhorst
Santa Fe
The big picture
KOB-TV's weather forecaster Steve Stucker acknowledges various demographics as part of his presentations. I hope he'll include the astronaut community, in accordance with their big-picture contributions.
Ann Gross
Santa Fe
A city treasure
Many long-time Santa Feans love the Main Library. Not only do we take out and request book after book after book, also there is art upstairs. There are lectures, classes and meetings in the community room ("City of Santa Fe budget should emphasize libraries," My View, April 27). Newcomers to Santa Fe: Please do not try to change our cherished spaces. Northern New Mexico should stay Northern New Mexico, and not become Seattle.
Donna Martin
Tesuque