The Annie E. Casey Foundation is dedicated to pioneering a positive future for the USA's youth. Every year, this foundation releases the Kids Count Book, a book ranking every state in the United States for child well being. States are ranked based on economic well-being, health, education, and family and community. In 2022, New Mexico was ranked 50th. A very important factor to kids' well-being is mental health. At the beginning of the pandemic, rates of anxiety and depression skyrocketed due to isolation, worries about the rapidly spreading virus and the loss of friends and family.

In 2020, 53,000 children in New Mexico were reported to be suffering from anxiety and depression, a 13% increase from 2016. I conducted a survey among my seventh grade peers to see the rates of depression in the average classroom environment and the rates of people attending therapy. Some 51% admitted to having anxiety while 26% were unsure. Another 33% were unsure about having depression and 13% did have depression. Seventy-seven percent knew a friend their age who either had anxiety or depression. Sixty-four percent are not attending therapy, 23% because they cannot ask their parents or guardians.

Based on my responses, it is clear that a solution to the mental health problem among youth is parents showing their children they will be accepted no matter what mental health issue they are facing. Another solution could be better access to counseling for youth in schools.

