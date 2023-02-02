The Annie E. Casey Foundation is dedicated to pioneering a positive future for the USA's youth. Every year, this foundation releases the Kids Count Book, a book ranking every state in the United States for child well being. States are ranked based on economic well-being, health, education, and family and community. In 2022, New Mexico was ranked 50th. A very important factor to kids' well-being is mental health. At the beginning of the pandemic, rates of anxiety and depression skyrocketed due to isolation, worries about the rapidly spreading virus and the loss of friends and family.
In 2020, 53,000 children in New Mexico were reported to be suffering from anxiety and depression, a 13% increase from 2016. I conducted a survey among my seventh grade peers to see the rates of depression in the average classroom environment and the rates of people attending therapy. Some 51% admitted to having anxiety while 26% were unsure. Another 33% were unsure about having depression and 13% did have depression. Seventy-seven percent knew a friend their age who either had anxiety or depression. Sixty-four percent are not attending therapy, 23% because they cannot ask their parents or guardians.
Based on my responses, it is clear that a solution to the mental health problem among youth is parents showing their children they will be accepted no matter what mental health issue they are facing. Another solution could be better access to counseling for youth in schools.
Emily Busemeyer
Santa Fe
Trigger finger
In a recent letter ("No trigger finger," Letters to the Editor, Jan. 27) it was suggested that Alec Baldwin’s claim that he “never pulled the trigger” might be explained if he partially had pulled back the hammer and inadvertently let it go, thereby causing the gun to fire. As an example it was noted that “those of us old enough remember cowboys in movie gunfights bypassing the trigger by 'fanning' their revolvers’ hammer for rapid firing” and suggested that “his [Mr. Baldwin’s] lawyers will be quick to point to this glaring oversight in his trial.” For Baldwin's sake, I hope not.
Single-action revolvers (the most-often used six-shooters on the frontier, similar to the one used by Baldwin) cannot be fired or “fanned” without squeezing the trigger. To “fan” a single-action revolver, the shooter has to squeeze the trigger against the back of the trigger guard and hold it there in firing position while repeatedly fanning back the hammer into full-cock position with the heel of the other hand. This fanning will turn the cylinder and release the hammer to fall and fire a new round as rapidly as the shooter’s off hand could repeat this movement. This could only happen while the trigger is depressed. Western movies created the myth of rapid fire “fanning” a single-action revolver without depressing the trigger.
Glenn Conroy
Santa Fe
Iced out
Local media has reported the city is planning to give over the Genoveva Chavez Community Center ice arena to business owner David Fresquez for his newly purchased arena soccer team. What has been left out of the reporting are the stories of all the parents, children, and adults that have called the ice arena home for decades that now stand to loose access to the ice, as well as those who have volunteered their time and energy in grassroots organizing to promote ice sports.
The mayor’s announced decision to take our ice arena and give it to a semi-professional soccer venture will make it difficult if not impossible to maintain the programming and access to ice sports built and maintained over generations. No one asked, but those of us who raised our kids ice skating, who cherish the magic of gliding on ice, who recreate with friends and families at the ice arena, who utilize the youth and adult athletic programs, are passionate about keeping our access to our community’s ice facility. We insist that the community voices be heard and considered in any decisions around use of the ice arena.
Margaret Luciano
Santa Fe
Cross purposes
Some commentators have reported, regarding Speaker Kevin McCarthy's meeting with the president on the debt ceiling, that they are not on the same page. I say, they are not reading the same book.