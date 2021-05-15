I am a retired early childhood educator and I take exception with the collaborative view of the New Mexico Early Childhood Education and Care Department and the Public Education Department that Waterford Upstart’s digital learning program will prep preschoolers for kindergarten (“State turns to digital learning to prep preschoolers for kindergarten,” May 10). Waterford Upstart seems like another expensive, “get smart quick” scheme that will not benefit our youngest learners. Public money would be better spent by teaching and encouraging parents to play with and read aloud to their children for at least 15 minutes every day, not by logging into more screen time.
Computerized curriculum is contrary to the knowledge that young children learn by doing. When children enter pre-K and kindergarten, they come as individuals at all different levels. Teachers need to meet each child at his or her level and identify and celebrate learning styles, unique needs, potentials and abilities. Santa Fe Public Schools’ emphasis should continue to be play-based pre-K. Preschool children love learning, and the job of parents and educators should be to avoid putting unnecessary obstacles in their way.
Liz Mueller, M.Ed.
Santa Fe
Purpose for peace
Wouldn’t it be wonderful if Los Alamos National Laboratory would finally be repurposed for peaceful objectives?
Billions of federal dollars are being doled out for production of pits to be the core of nuclear bombs. They are never returned. But in these apocalyptic times, maybe an exception could be made. Not to give the dollars back, but to repurpose them for real emergencies such as global warming. Quit the pits — the pollution remaining from more than 50 years of nuclear production at LANL creates enough trouble to clean up. The lab resides on such a beautiful piece of the Earth; Indigenous land “borrowed” in the emergency of World War II. It could be given back, or at least a part of it. Instead, there are all kinds of plans already in the works to get pit production into gear — new power lines, hundreds of new employees (who probably would be happier working to save the Earth), and think of the vast amounts of water needed, in drought-plagued New Mexico!
The more bombs we have, the more the rest of the world will try to make. Deterrence has not made the world safer. Instead, spend the money removing plastic out of the ocean and inventing new “plastics” that would be biodegradable. Restore our forests — anyone who has hiked recently is aware of the fire danger. There are a thousand better uses for federal money.
Monika Steinhoff
Santa Fe
Open the libraries
I moved here 2½ years ago, and I think Santa Fe
and New Mexico have done an outstanding job respecting the governor’s policies during the pandemic. But I would love to know why Santa Fe libraries are still closed for in-person visits. I came here from Connecticut, where the libraries have been physically open over two months now. Please, can we reopen a great resource for the community?
Diane Johnston
Santa Fe
Diplomats on the ground
To protect Americans overseas and advance U.S. interests, I was proud to represent America in 10 posts in seven countries over my 32 years of service with the U.S. State Department. On May 7, we marked Foreign Service Day, the day Congress designated honoring our active-duty and retired members of the Foreign Service, including some 250 ambassadors and others who perished overseas while serving our nation. This past year’s devastation and uncertainty has been difficult for everyone. This includes our 15,600 Foreign Service members who have remained on the front lines throughout the pandemic, working to bring more than 100,000 Americans home safely and continuing to protect and serve America’s interests abroad.
Diplomacy is our first line of defense, neutralizing issues before they become threats to Americans. However, for diplomacy to take the premier place in our foreign policy, we must once again strengthen our Foreign Service. Our diplomats are overstretched, and our embassies and consulates are understaffed. China has eclipsed us with more diplomatic outposts and overseas diplomatic personnel, with increased funding and giving more foreign aid as well. This year has demonstrated the need for increased global engagement and the importance of U.S. global leadership. Clearly, others will lead if the U.S. does not. America’s diplomats are on the ground in countries all over the world, often in dangerous and difficult locations, representing America’s interests. Let’s make sure the U.S. has the necessary personnel and resources to meet the needs of the American people now and in the future.
Brian L. Goldbeck
Santa Fe
