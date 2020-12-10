The Rev. Larry Brito needs to turn in his collar. In 17 years of Catholic education, I never learned Catholics can pick which Christian values to honor and which ones don’t matter. Demeaning Asians or any race is not a Christian value. Brito only degraded himself further by citing how in 1918 people used the term “Spanish flu.” Well if it was OK 102 years ago, it must be OK today. Catholicism has been damaged in this country by the myopic views of priests whose hypocritical focus only on abortion at the expense of activism on all Catholic charity issues is a reason the church is losing people. He is out of step with the views of Pope Francis and most Catholics. If the Archdiocese of Santa Fe doesn’t see this, it is complicit. His actions are, as they say in Rome, ignominiam.
Tom Di Zinno
Santa Fe
Young people’s pain
I related personally to the front-page story (“A year without sports?” Dec. 6) not because competitive sports were ever much of an influence in my youth but because I felt the same way about music. I have often said I would not have stayed in school if not for chorus. Without it as a reason to show up every day, I would have ditched, flunked and avoided any further schooling. The discipline of music class is quite similar to that of sports. People are depending on you. You have interpersonal responsibilities and developing skills to maintain. Thanks to music class, I got through high school with grades that just barely got me into college, where I unexpectedly excelled in the arts.
Under the unprecedented conditions of this year’s high school education, I would not be surprised if we lost far more students than a mere two-thirds of our young athletes to academic failure and dropping out. The need for personal interaction is not exclusive to sports. Singers and band members need to hear one another in real time, to respond to one another in close quarters and to breathe in vigorous unison. The coronavirus is yanking the rug out from under many more talented youths than we know.
Vienne Felix
Santa Fe
The symptom
I read today, in a column by the Washington Post’s Jennifer Rubin (“Remember, Joe Biden won big,” Dec. 7), that Joe Biden won over 51 percent of the popular vote, the largest vote percentage against an incumbent since 1932. However, 88 percent of House and Senate Republicans still refuse to acknowledge that Biden won the election. It seems that Donald Trump is not the real problem. He is just the symptom.
Bruce Ingram
Santa Fe
Lives at risk
We all know the problem, but nothing is done to resolve it. We pay real estate taxes to Santa Fe County, but elected officials are silent when it comes to solving the lack of fast internet service in semirural areas, such as those adjacent to Las Campanas. Some doctors are able to work from home during the coronavirus pandemic. That only works with enough reliable internet service that allows connections to external databases so quality service to patients can be provided. If one cannot work from home, one must go to the office and be exposed to the coronavirus despite the possibility of death. I want to live. Why do our representatives do nothing to bring fiber speeds everywhere? Inaction is putting lives at risk.
Julio Blanco
emeritus dean, School of Natural Sciences
mathematics and engineering
California State University, Bakersfield
Santa Fe
The threat of trapping
As a pet owner, wildlife lover and outdoors person, I am concerned about trapping on public lands in New Mexico. This legislative session, I strongly urge the New Mexico Legislature to ban trapping on public lands. Traps threaten, harm and sometimes kill animal companions, not to mention the damage they do to wildlife. Traps are indiscriminate, and they are cruel. Animals suffer, plain and simple. Trappers are supposed to check their traps every 24 hours, but this does not always happen. Sometimes the animal is left for days to suffer. To make the matter worse, unlike hunting, there is no limit to how many animals someone is allowed to trap. It is time to do what is right. End trapping on public lands in New Mexico.
Janie Chodosh
Santa Fe
