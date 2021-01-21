Anita Statman argues conservative voices are being suppressed (“Conservative views are being silenced,” My View, Jan. 17). However, she never asks why. Imagine if ISIS used an American social media site to plan an attack on our Capitol and our democracy. Would she want it shut down? Yet that is exactly what happened on Parler. That is why American companies are no longer enabling such voices.
Conservative voices are being suppressed because they keep repeating the delusional ravings of a pathological liar. Do they teach their children to lie and be sore losers? I doubt it. So why do they, with few exceptions, promote lies and denial? There is zero evidence to back up claims of election fraud. Former President Donald Trump lost a free and fair election by over 7 million votes and 74 electoral votes. In 2016, he described his Electoral College vote as a “landslide,” despite losing the popular vote. If conservatives want to be heard, they need to stop lying. It’s that simple.
Jeff Sussman
Santa Fe
Who she is
Yvette Herrell: New Mexico’s own Tommy Tuberville.
John D. Jones
Santa Fe
Just the facts
Journalists bear an especially heavy burden to avoid inflaming people on opposing sides of controversial subjects, because of their ability to reach and influence such a large audience. They should reserve terms such as “progressive” for editorials, and even then they should support that label. They should not assume everyone or even a majority agrees with their idea of “progressive.” Don’t think the media is without blame in our current national distress.
Elaine Gere
Santa Fe
Dump Rosemond
It’s time for The New Mexican to let syndicated columnist John Rosemond go. Recently he has been espousing the view that all the advances in child psychology are bunk and that he (without a psychiatry degree) is the better expert. A couple of weeks ago, he wrote that attention deficit hyperactivity disorder was essentially a made-up condition, created to facilitate giving kids drugs to make them conform. As someone who grew up as an ADHD kid (before there was such a term), I can tell Rosemond he is wrong. This condition is not only real, but it affects many kids, with symptoms that continue on into adulthood.
I was fortunate to have a mother who understood why I couldn’t sit still in church, or why my dad tediously explained to me why my behavior was inappropriate. I still live with the distractibility and difficulty concentrating — and I’m not making it up. Rosemond simply has no idea what this really means. The New Mexican is better than this columnist, and it’s time to move on.
Larry Crosby
Santa Fe
Get answers
The newspaper needs to ask more questions about vaccinations. When is the next vaccine shipment coming? How many doses will be there? Why does it appear senior citizens are not being vaccinated in huge numbers, but others are finding ways to get to the top of the 1B category? Is there going to be a mass vaccination site in the Santa Fe area for seniors with verifiable age documentation? Give us answers.
Linda Off
Santa Fe
What about seniors?
Why does it seem New Mexico is trailing neighboring Colorado when it comes to administering the COVID-19 vaccine to seniors? Colorado Gov. Jared Polis seems to be on top of the pandemic in his state — both in sensitivity to the economics as well as in pushing his health officials to get the vaccine to the high-priority groups like seniors. Here, it feels like we sign up and then nothing. We need more information.
John Irwin
Santa Fe
Terrific clinic
Recently, my husband and I visited the vaccine clinic at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center. We were impressed with the organization, the guidance, the support and the professionalism of the staff. Vaccines were carefully administered; there was no waiting and the process was painless. We were then taken to a room where staff made sure we were feeling OK and allowed to rest. Thanks to everyone who did a terrific job.
Shalom Victor
Santa Fe
Successful shot
My husband and I received our first COVID-19 vaccine Saturday at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center. I would like to take this opportunity to express our appreciation for the efficient, friendly and ease-of-access in which the vaccine was delivered.
We scheduled the appointment by phone, and arrived a few minutes before our appointment. There were people ushering us to the various stages of registration; our temperature was checked, and after answering questions about our exposure to COVID-19, we were ushered to another station, then another, until we received the shot — all within a few minutes.
Afterward, we were shown to a place where we waited for 15 minutes to check for possible reactions, with three doctors available for consultation. The whole process took approximately 20 minutes.
Kudos to the people who organized this non-threatening experience. After reading about waiting lines and delays, this was an almost pleasant experience.
Sally Ritch
Santa Fe
Thanks, Christus
Kudos to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center. I want to thank all of the wonderful people who made our injection experience easy and pleasant.
My husband and I had our first COVID-19 vaccine injections and were dreading the lines and wait. Much to our surprise and delight everything went smoothly. We were pleasantly surprised!
There were plenty of gracious employees helping us and leading the way. There were no waits, and everyone was kind and helpful. The entire experience took less than 20 minutes.
Thank you to the generous employees who risk their health on a daily basis to help the rest of us.
Gail Bass
Santa Fe
