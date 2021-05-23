I have personal experience with the long-term effects of vaccination.
In the 1960s and '70s, I did not contract polio — its long-term effects include permanent paralysis or death. I also did not contract smallpox, the permanent effects of which are permanent disfigurement with severe scarring or death. In the 1980s, while traveling in India, I didn’t contract yellow fever. Its long-term effects: death. In the 1990s working in Asia, I didn’t contract Japanese Encephalitis B — the long-term effects: neurologic damage, psychiatric problems, death.
The long-term effects of the smallpox vaccine ultimately were the worldwide eradication of the disease, which has not been seen since 1978. Likewise, North and South America have been free of polio since the 1990s.
COVID-19 has killed nearly 3.5 million people worldwide so far. Many long-term effects have been identified, including permanent lung damage and the syndrome known as “long-haulers.” Vaccines preserve health and lives, while COVID-19 damages health and kills.
Susan Meadows
Santa Fe
No healing
Regarding the article about restorative justice ("No jail time in obelisk case," May 21): The community the district attorney has targeted for her reconciliation is a very small one. It includes the perpetrators, the mayor and herself. The only wounds healed are the egos of those involved.
What restoration will take place? The solution is “creative and innovative” only in giving license to others to join in a mob frenzy and destroy property, attack police officers and disregard community process. Perhaps The New Mexican will follow up to report if the defendants actually show up to do their community service. If you have a run-in with the law, make sure you ask for “restorative justice.”
Tom di Zinno
Santa Fe
We're all transplants
In response to District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altweis' decision to not seek jail time for those charged with the destruction of the Plaza obelisk in October, Union Protectiva president Virgil Vigil charged that Mayor Alan Webber and Carmack-Altweis were uncaring, “out-of-town transplants.”
Perhaps Mr. Vigil needs to become acquainted with, or at least be reminded of the fact, that Native Americans consider all non-Indigenous peoples living in the Western hemisphere as being uncaring “out-of-town” transplants. If we are ever going to ever be able to heal the divides in our cultures here in New Mexico, a good beginning will be to remove all statues and monuments (and thinking) glorifying the destruction of Native American “savage” cultures and instead chart a loving path forward to bring our cultures closer together.
John Erickson
Santa Fe
We need answers
So House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Moscow Mitch McConnell of the Senate do not want a commission to investigate what occurred on Jan. 6. Why? I can only think of a single reason: fear. Our prisons are full of people who also hoped for no investigation at some point.
Jan. 6 was an attack on our democracy and we, all the American people, deserve transparency and have a right to know so we can take steps to prevent it from happening again. The GOP has morphed into a very anti-American, anti-Christian party of vengeance just like their idol, the "former guy." What's scarier, it appears that half the country — including church leaders — have traded in their crucifix for a statue of the former guy. And we wonder why a sixth grader takes a gun to school and shoots others. We are all to blame for that.
Phillip Trujillo
Santa Fe
Musical pleasure
A few evenings ago, my wife Kathleen and I went to Vanessie to listen to Doug Montgomery at the grand piano. While seeing and listening to Doug is always a pleasure, this time was especially pleasant, because of the happy and pleased smiles of all of the folks, obviously enjoying the evening as the pandemic appears to be losing its grip. Thanks, Vanessie!
Del Mulder
Santa Fe
Wrong look
It’s not the loss of the mural by Gustavo Guzman so much as it is the encroachment, by another “Phoenix Modern” abomination, upon the edge of our historic district.
Stephen Dubinsky
Santa Fe
