Kudos to Ben Timm’s Generation Next piece (“Plaza needs a makeover,” My View, March 4).
Something — anything — should replace the blank adobe box in the center of the Plaza. Efforts to engage such a diverse community committee to solve the obelisk problem means it’s unlikely there will be one. It’s been suggested we create a beautiful fountain with recycling water — something neutral and refreshing and would look gorgeous in the winter with snow. Let’s employ the amazing artistry in our town to create something beautiful. With enthusiasm, money could be raised. Please.
Jan Denton
Santa Fe
Spot on
Ben Timm’s article (“Plaza needs a makeover,” My View, March 4) on the condition of the Plaza is spot on. I recently walked through and around the Plaza while downtown on business and was extremely discouraged by how dirty and ill-kept the area was. Freshen up the bandstand with a coat of paint, get rid of the hideous plywood surrounding the remains of the obelisk and do something with the space (a simple garden would be great), clean the sidewalks and maintain the grass sections. Prohibit vehicular traffic from streets surrounding the Plaza and give the whole area a thorough cleaning. This is the center of our town. It should shine.
Rob Ryan
Santa Fe
The nerve of her
You’ve got to give the governor her due; she has nerve. After a loud and clear response from her constituents through the recent session of the Legislature that we don’t want anything to do with the proposal with no plan that is “blue hydrogen,” she goes ahead and signs an agreement with Wyoming and Colorado, seeking to make New Mexico a hydrogen hub. Now she has appointed oil lobbyist Deanna Archuleta, one of her big donors, to the State Game Commission. Her true colors regarding the environment are black as oil.
Susan Tarman
Santa Fe
What sacrifice?
The Russian invasion in Ukraine has got me thinking about Americans.
I was born in 1952 and was surrounded by veterans of World War II, as well as a mother and an aunt who worked in a Chicago factory building the C-54 Skymaster for the Army Air Forces. My mother spoke often about rationing and how grateful she was to be able to grow a Victory Garden near her apartment in Chicago. The following food items were rationed during World War II: meat, dairy, coffee, dried fruits, jams, jellies, lard, shortening and oils. The rationing of sugar did not end until late 1947, nearly two years after the war ended.
Americans are usually pretty generous with donating money to various “just” causes around the globe. That said, I have been surprised by how angry my friends, neighbors and family are at the potential cost increases when buying gasoline. I shudder to think how they would have approached the rationing of tires and automobiles that occurred during World War II. I understand we are an automobile-dependent nation and that gasoline may be constituting a large part of a limited individual or family budget. These increased costs will be hard on many. Perhaps many of us are exhausted by the “sacrificing” we felt we were forced to or had to make during our fight to conquer COVID-19. I get it.
That said, like the people in Ukraine, this may be another moment in time where we need to dig deeply and sacrifice for our fellow human beings.
Charlie Sorensen
Santa Fe
Shut off Russian gas
President Joe Biden’s State of the Union appropriately started with the horrific happenings in Ukraine. We all support the courageous freedom acts of the Ukrainian people.
However, he failed to take accountability for the ineffective sanctions he advertised just a week ago would deter Putin. Cutting off a few financial institutions poses little threat to disrupt the Russia economy. You must hit them where it hurts. Gas and oil are their biggest exports. Shut those down and you shut Russia down. How can Biden justify his comment: “We will buy American to make sure everything from the deck of an aircraft carrier to the steel on highway guardrails are made in America” when every day in the past year we have been buying 672,000 barrels of oil from Russia, giving Putin $24 billion to fund his craziness?
Somehow the Washington elites believe the CO2 emitted from oil coming from Russia is less damaging than if produced here. This is NIMBY-ism at a national level and complete hypocrisy from the president. So rather than taking courageous actions, Biden will release some of our national strategic oil reserves, and next time we fill up at the pump, we’ll get a few extra dollars to buy that ever-increasing costly latte and continue watching the carnage from the comfort of our homes.
Andie Perreault
Santa Fe
