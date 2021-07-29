May I second Claudia Essenburg’s opinion ("Santa Fe has lost its sparkle," My View, July 25) regarding parking meters. What were they thinking? We were visiting the Spanish Market on Saturday and parked at a meter on Galisteo Street. There were four options for paying — cash, credit card, online, or by phone. The online/phone options were not possible since I don’t — oh horrors! — carry my phone with me everywhere.
So we tried quarters. Nothing. On two different meters. Then a credit card. Nothing on one meter, “approved” after around a four-minute wait on another. By then we had tried quarters again with no luck. There was no notification on the meter that the card was processing so we had no idea if that was working. After the quarters and, finally, the “approved” (with no request for the amount of time needed) I finally hit the cancel button. Again, no acknowledgement.
So we left a note on the car about our trials and went to the market. With luck, my credit card will be charge for an infinite amount of parking, no? For heaven’s sake, fix the meters.
Cathy Turner
Santa Fe
Choose a side
Thermopylae, with 300 holding off 10,000 (or 7,000 against 100,000, according to differing authorities), has been matched by 150 Capitol and Metropolitan D.C. police officers holding off over 9,000 invaders. The Persian army won the battle of Thermopylae, but the Greeks protecting their homeland have been the ideal of courage in the face of insurmountable odds for thousands of years.
By holding off the attackers until delayed reinforcements arrived many hours later, the enormously outnumbered police won the battle of the Capitol on Jan. 6. The battle, not the war: Those who incited that mob are still inciting. The Capitol insurrectionists — violently interrupting a constitutional act of Congress — are analogous to the invading Persian horde. The Capitol police, defending our form of government, parallel the patriotic heroics of the Greeks at Thermopylae justly celebrated for over two millennia. In the words of one of the invaders: “It's time to choose which side of history you are on.”
Doreen Bailey
Santa Fe
Treat the conditions
I read with interest how the state will be resuming management of some private prisons ("As New Mexico regains control of some private prisons, questions remain" July 24) and hope we take advantage of this important time to improve the medical care of incarcerated patients to improve patient outcomes, decrease risk for overdose deaths after release and reduce recidivism.
Current prisons in New Mexico widely undertreat substance-use disorders including addiction to opioids, alcohol and methamphetamines. Lifesaving medications are available that people outside prison use wifely — such as Suboxone and methadone for opioid use disorder, naltrexone and acamprosate for alcohol use disorder and naltrexone shots and buproprion for methamphetamine use disorder.
Despite their efficacy, these are unavailable to most incarcerated people — but we can change that. In addition to offering these medications being the right thing to treat withdrawal and prevent overdoses, they can also save countless health care dollars by reducing medical complications cause by use of these substances such as endocarditis, abscesses and cirrhosis.
Dr. Eileen Barrett
Albuquerque
Support Thrive
I am sending this email in support of the establishment of Thrive Community Charter School in Santa Fe. As a former Santa Fe Public School employee for five years, I believe students in the City Different need and deserve more and better choices for their education. Taxpaying parents of Santa Fe deserve better.
I am also happy to see Angelia Moore is involved with Thrive Community Charter School. As a central office employee in Santa Fe, I had the honor of working with some exceptional principals. She is one of those educators with high professional and moral standards who always act in the best interest of the students. I hope you will approve the Thrive Community Charter School application to give an opportunity to the students and parents in Santa Fe.
Tekin Tuncer
Elkridge, Md.
Not to worry
Roger Carson must be a funny guy; of all the cities in the United States to worry about, Plano, Texas, should be at the bottom of the list ("Santa Fe real estate leader enters race for District 1," July 27). Based on the license plates I see each day around town, Candidate Carson should worry about Santa Fe being transformed into Los Angeles or San Francisco. Maybe even Portland.
David Hopson
Dallas
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.