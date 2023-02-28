In this world of woe, here is a no-brainer: The Legislature is considering Senate Bill 215, which would make aggravated bestiality a crime. New Mexico is one of only two states in which sexually molesting animals is not a crime. Please call or email your representative or senator and ask them to vote yes to pass this legislation. For more detailed information on this bill and several others, visit Animal Protection Voters at apvnm.org/legislation/. You will find the latest information on important bills affecting animals, both domestic and wild. Take the time to contact your legislators. Your voice counts.

Kathe Maclaren

Santa Fe