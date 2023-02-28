In this world of woe, here is a no-brainer: The Legislature is considering Senate Bill 215, which would make aggravated bestiality a crime. New Mexico is one of only two states in which sexually molesting animals is not a crime. Please call or email your representative or senator and ask them to vote yes to pass this legislation. For more detailed information on this bill and several others, visit Animal Protection Voters at apvnm.org/legislation/. You will find the latest information on important bills affecting animals, both domestic and wild. Take the time to contact your legislators. Your voice counts.
Kathe Maclaren
Santa Fe
Red light dollars
It seems to me if everyone who strolled through a red light were fined $100, we could build affordable housing that would actually be affordable.
Danny Cameron
Santa Fe
Room for both
When I read Santa Fe could be getting an arena soccer team, I was thrilled. I was taken aback when I was told the soccer team would displace the ice rink users and teams, but that is not so. When reading the articles about the new soccer team, I did not read the team had any intentions of displacing any rink or hockey users. On the contrary, it is my understanding that the arena soccer team is willing to share the arena.
Plus, it’s only a total of six nights soccer will be played for the entire year. No one would be displaced. As a bonus, soccer will bring more kids, teens and families to the center. Thank you to the City Council and Mayor Alan Webber for improving our community center and bringing a pro soccer team to our city. Santa Fe deserves both pro arena soccer and ice sports!
Jacqualine Maurello
Pueblo, Colo.
Worthy candidate
Finally, a businessman who is worthy of listening to has entered the presidential race. Vivek Ramaswamy founded Roivant Sciences and Axovant Gene Therapies. Author of Woke Inc., Ramaswamy is a believer the current culture in America promulgated by far-left radical ideology is a dead end for our country. In fact, he espouses the dismantling of affirmative action, diversity-equity-inclusion and cancel culture. He wants to replace these racist programs that have taken destroyed families, hard work and achievement and replace them with merit and achievements-based reward systems to compete with China.
It is time to kick the Democrats to the curb and root their failures and corruption out of our political system. Ramaswamy is a breath of fresh air — a brilliant and generational leader with a strategy to turn the country around. His oratory skills and vision are exactly what the country needs at the perilous moment in time we find ourselves in.
Cary Streicker
Santa Fe
The sacrifice continues
Regarding the letter (“Violence never changes,” Feb. 20) by Phillip T. Kehoe, sir, you are right; we will not change. In the United States, the god of guns demands human sacrifice, and we must supply. Please remember that other cultures that engaged in human sacrifice often picked the young as being the best offering for their god. My suggestion, sir, is this: If you are not ready to move to a civilized country, at least train yourself to read or listen to or watch as little as possible about such events. This will help your mental health. In fact, I think we should start a campaign to get the news media to stop reporting these events. I believe that this reporting might very well make the problem worse and it certainly does not help.
James Pierce
Santa Fe
Keep him
New Mexico had a great gift in having Dr. Eric Blinman as director of the Office of Archeological Studies. Blinman is a dedicated, knowledgeable professional who is highly respected in New Mexico and beyond. He created a specialty lab that is only one of three in the world. Firing Eric Blinman is an unconscionable and serious loss, not only of his dedication and skill, but of the historical institutional memory he represents.
When a state is lucky enough to have someone of his stature, every effort should be made to retain that person. The distressing litany of high-level turnovers makes it clear that Department of Cultural Affairs Secretary Debra Garcia y Griego is inept. Blinman should be immediately reinstated and Garcia y Griego should be immediately fired.