Remember, if police and other employees murder or beat up citizens, they absolutely need to be held accountable by their bosses, including the county or city administration. Otherwise, bad actors will continue to populate our police departments and increase in numbers. This has to stop.
Having the “powers that be” in a given community have high-dollar stakes in controlling rogue police is the fastest and best way to eliminate dangers from their force. Nothing else will get results faster. After all, the damages will be zero if police don’t murder and abuse citizens. It won’t cost local governments a cent.
Erika Jones
Albuquerque
Vaccine thank you
A very grateful “thank you” to the New Mexico Department of Health from this 66-year-old. Workers recently scheduled me for my Moderna COVID-19 vaccine first dose Sunday, administered at Pharmaca on Cordova Road, The staff was cheerful, efficient and professional.
I was in and out in 20 minutes, including the mandatory 15-minute waiting period after the vaccination. Everyone there was just terrific, and before I had left the building, I had already received an email from Department of Health with the date and time for my second dose appointment.
It’s never fun getting a shot, but this was as enjoyable as the experience could ever be, especially given that this one is literally a lifesaver. Please get your shots when it’s your turn. Thank you again, Department of Health.
Steve Diamant
Santa Fe
Different guidelines
When the pandemic began, I was proud of New Mexico for standing up to the federal government and following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. My husband and I registered online for the vaccine as soon as the website became available.
We are 68 and 74. Since registration, we have received emails stating that we are registered and recommending patience.
We are frustrated by the lack of information available from the state Department of Health. Today we read in the New York Times that we are in the fourth out of five groups slated to receive a vaccine in our state. The CDC recommends that we be included in the group with high-risk conditions, third on their list. Why have we learned this from the Times instead of from the Santa Fe New Mexican? Please find out why New Mexico is not following CDC guidelines for vaccination and let all of us know.
Anne Rivas
Santa Fe
Ban traps on public lands
Steel jaw traps placed on public lands create an intense source of conflict where none needs exist. Public lands trapping is simply not practical for a state trying to cultivate a viable outdoor recreation industry. Residents and visitors alike should be free to explore and enjoy our public lands without the risk of traumatic encounters with hidden traps. Arizona and Colorado banned traps, and it has benefited their public lands, their people and their economies.
We know that removing traps from public lands works. After a series of troubling incidents, the Sandia Ranger District of the Cibola National Forest was closed to trapping.
This closure has eliminated trap-related conflicts. New Mexico would benefit from the same common sense protections statewide. Please ask your state representative to support Senate Bill 32 to make our public lands safe for people, pets and wildlife.
Charles Fox
Santa Fe
Respect a dog’s space
While I agree that the owners of the dog that bit a letter writer (“Doggie search,” March 11) should share information about their dog’s rabies vaccine, I am again appalled at anyone walking up to a dog and placing their fingers in the dog’s face.
I have had large dogs for years, shown them in UKC obedience classes and trained them as therapy dogs. People think all dogs are Lassie and invade the dog’s space, not knowing their behavior or history.
Always ask before getting within 6 feet of an animal. You could be the cause of a frightened dog being put down because you do not know how to behave around dogs.
Patricia Barnett
Santa Fe
