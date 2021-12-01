As former librarians and library directors at the College of Santa Fe and the Santa Fe University of Art and Design, we are writing this in response to John Gordon’s letter to the editor ("Fogelson can't be main library," Nov. 27). Perhaps Gordon was just thoughtless, but to say that Fogelson “never served the needs of its users” is not only completely false, it insults everyone who ever worked in Fogelson and to the many patrons who used it. Many of us, over many years, used our education, experience and professionalism to build collections and services at Fogelson that did serve our patrons well. We poured our hearts into it and it is disheartening for him to suggest otherwise.
Does this building need work? Absolutely. Is it, as claimed, an "irredeemable disaster?" We'll leave that for experts to decide. Certainly, there were many years of deferred maintenance to be addressed when the College of Santa Fe closed. Gordon did not address these issues when, as president of Santa Fe University of Art and Design, he had that chance. As for it being a “tribute building” — yes, it is named after its original donor but it was designed and built to be a functioning library. Whether it becomes part of the Santa Fe Public Library system, Fogelson was a treasure for the people who used it, and for all of us who worked there.
Peg Johnson, MLS
Harriet Meiklejohn, MA, MLS
Valerie Nye, MLS
Laura Smith, MSLS
Santa Fe
All falls down?
Three things: The editorial ("For some parts of town, height is in the eye of the beholder," Our View, Nov. 28) used the phrase "the invisible hand of the marketplace." There is no such thing, it is more accurately described as the slightly visible hand with the biggest wallet.
Second, all this discussion about the district attorney's approach to DWI: Frankly, it seems to me to be better described as a way to manipulate the statistics, especially conviction rates.
Third, considering the city's glacial progress on everything it touches and the number of prairie dogs around the former Santa Fe University of Art and Design, I suggest we put the prairie dogs in charge of the project to do something with the midtown eyesore before it falls down. Or maybe collapse is the city's ultimate plan.
Ken Earle
Santa Fe
Heed the experts
To date, there have been over 5 million deaths worldwide from COVID-19. In the United States almost 800,000 have died, and in New Mexico it is over 5,000. Those dying now are overwhelmingly people who aren’t vaccinated. The new omicron strain is spreading largely because it is being carried and spread by unvaccinated people.
In this perilous environment, comments like those in ("The best defense," Letters to the Editor, Nov. 29) are not only ignorant, they are dangerous. The writer might want to roll the dice and risk his own health and that of his loved ones, but to encourage others to do so is utterly irresponsible. I urge everyone to heed the advice of Dr. Anthony Fauci, Dr. Michael Osterholm and our own acting Secretary of Health, Dr. David Scrase, who recommend that everyone get vaccinated, wear face masks and practice social distancing, for our own health and that of our neighbors.
John Emery
Santa Fe
Gift-giving for good
My husband Paul and I are long-time volunteers and donors to The Food Depot, 1222 A Siler Road. Each month, The Food Depot distributes enough food for approximately 875,000 meals. We are happy to see our time and dollars supporting hunger relief.
As an end-of-year fundraiser, The Food Depot offers a holiday card for purchase to send to family and friends with a donation. I encourage anyone looking to give the gift of giving to purchase cards. The deadline for purchase is Dec. 10. I was honored that my original card artwork was featured.
S.H. Dillon
Santa Fe
