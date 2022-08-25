Thirteen months of work by city contractor Artful Life on the Culture, History, Art, Truth and Reconciliation process is to culminate Wednesday in a report to the City Council. Surveys, park gatherings, “monumental dreams” concepts, blog posts, “art activations,” interviews and talks have occurred, and brought controversies, too. There have been “1372 Unique Participants," the CHART website touts.
A Community Solutions Table reviewed the record toward creating a final report and recommendations. A city official says the solutions table comprises nine people who participated along the way. They signed an agreement pledging to meet over two days in July, a total of four hours, and not to divulge any information on participants or deliberations until after the report becomes public; their names and meetings have been secret. Missing is a real search for truth in CHART. No investigation of recent events — who, what and why concerning the removal of a statue and the ultimate destruction of the 155-year-old Soldiers' Monument central to the Plaza — was called for. Without truth can there be reconciliation?
Berl Brechner
Santa Fe
Out of control
We were over by Tiny's recently, around 11 a.m., and a man was urinating on and behind the newspaper vending machine. When I went into a shop and mentioned this to the owner, he went off. His business and others are having a significant problem with people who lack homes. Besides relieving themselves, individuals have been threatening customers.
Fortunately, we were not threatened, or there would have been a 911 call. When the police have been called, I was told they have said that they can do nothing. If you have a problem, I suggest calling Mayor Alan Webber.
Ed Brown
Santa Fe
Wrong context
Please do not read: the Koran the way the Taliban does; the Old Testament the way settler colonialists do; the New Testament the way the evangelical right does; the Second Amendment the way the National Rifle Association does; nor the Constitution as our present Supreme Court reads it.
Dr. Jorge H. Aigla
Santa Fe
Hardly unfair
Jim Winchester, executive director of Independent Petroleum Association of New Mexico, wrote that the New Mexico Environment Department’s ozone pollution standards are unfair to small operators of low-producing wells ("New ozone rules unfairly target independent producers," My View, Aug. 21).
Wells producing fewer than the equivalent of 15 barrels of oil per day account for only 6 percent of Permian Basin output but are responsible for over 50 percent of emissions, according to an April study. If these companies cannot afford to operate without polluting our air when oil and gas prices are this high, they are in the wrong business.
Using an infrared camera at least once a year to find and fix leaks means companies sell more natural gas to cover these costs. They benefit the industry as a whole by helping Eddy and Lea counties avoid violating federal standards that could lead to permitting limits. And taxpayers pay less for Medicaid bills for asthma and other smog-related health ailments.
Stefi Weisburd
Tijeras
Necessary investigation
Between 1796 and 1969, in 408 schools across 37 states and in over 1,000 other institutions, including Indian day schools, orphanages and asylums, Native American and Alaska Native children were forcibly removed from their homes and placed in Indian boarding schools. There, the children were forced to reject their Native languages, cultures and spiritual practices, and adopt European American culture. Native Americans continue to suffer from the multigenerational trauma caused by policies of forced assimilation and cultural genocide.
The Truth and Healing Commission on Indian Boarding Schools Policies Act (House Resolution 5444/Senate 2907), expanding Interior Department initiatives, would establish the first formal commission in U.S. history to investigate the mental, physical, and intergenerational trauma that these schools continue to inflict on tribal communities. The Commission would provide recommendations to Congress to take further action and promote truth, reconciliation and healing.
Santa Fe Quakers encourage everyone to support this legislation.