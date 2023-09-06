So, you are concerned about the climate crisis and are not sure what to do about it. Know that you are not alone. Also know that the climate movement needs you, it needs everyone, to do everything we can to address this crisis. Here are some ideas:
Learn more about how our world is warming — the causes, consequences and actions that need to be taken to stop it. Start by visiting NASA’s website on climate at climate.nasa.gov.
Talk about it with friends, family, neighbors, everybody and anybody.
Get involved: Join a climate group or two. Ask how you can help. You undoubtedly have the skills they need. If you have money to donate, they could benefit from that, too.
Get political: Take to the streets, contact elected officials, repeatedly, at all levels of government, and demand that they take action to address this crisis. They were elected to service the people, and there is no higher service than protecting the world we live in.
Walk the talk: Take steps to reduce your emissions. It is very gratifying.
Pace yourself: We’re in this for the long haul. Have hope.
Ron Sadler
Las Vegas, N.M.
Honor our veterans
New Mexico’s senators are sponsoring a proposal to require upright gravestones for New Mexico veterans. Sens. Martin Heinrich and Ben Ray Luján introduced the New Mexico Veteran Burial Dignity and Honor Act. It would repeal a provision allowing flat gravestones for veterans at the Santa Fe National Cemetery. The flat gravestones have drawn criticism from veterans and their families, who have argued it diminishes the honor owed to veterans. If passed, the flat stones would be replaced with upright stones over the next five years.
As a soon-to-be resident of this national and state treasure, and as a way to thank veterans for their dedication and loyalty to this great nation, I not so humbly ask all New Mexicans — both veterans and nonveterans — to contact their members of Congress to support this bill. It is the right thing to do.
Paul Lange
Santa Fe
The court we want?
Let’s have a vote! Do we want to retain the Supreme Court as is? Is it acceptable?
Elaine Del Valle
Santa Fe
Choose Rio Arriba
As Los Alamos National Laboratory is considering a location for its new satellite campus, there has been much discussion on whether it should be in Santa Fe or Bernalillo counties. I am here to say I think Rio Arriba County would be a much better fit for many reasons.
First, Rio Arriba has plenty of low-cost, remote land that would be perfect for a secure facility and development of affordable housing. Second, a large percentage of the workforce for LANL already is located in the county or close by. Third, LANL has already made significant investments in institutions in the county, such as Northern New Mexico College, that it could use to further develop itself and the community. Finally, being close to the main campus and helping develop an area that really needs it, will help LANL make a stronger lab culture and community in Northern New Mexico. So please LANL, look north.
Sam LeDoux
Española
Show up for Pecos
Since 2019, mining claims in the upper Pecos watershed west of Terrero have increased from 20 to 236, while the permitting process to begin exploratory drilling for gold, copper, zinc, lead and silver is ongoing. Each claim presents the risk of an exploratory drilling site, which could become a full mining operation. As new claims push further west, they encroach on the proposed Thompson Peak Wilderness area, and, just beyond, the Santa Fe municipal watershed.
The positive side is that Santa Feans have a special opportunity to be good neighbors and support the proactive protection of the upper Pecos watershed through administrative and legislative action. It is the perfect time to work together across watershed boundaries to safeguard the present and future of the land we love before further devastation occurs. Our fates are intertwined. Learn more at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Jemez Room, Santa Fe Community College, 6401 Richards Ave. Visit stopterreromine.org for more information.